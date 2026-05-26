The defending premiers are finally set to have some luck go their way, with superstar forward Payne Haas edging closer to return and could be fit for their game this weekend.

The Broncos have had a horror run of injuries in their title defense season, which has seen countless stars become sidelined throughout the first half of the competition.

Headlining the casualty ward list is Haas, who suffered a Grade 3 MCL tear in the Broncos clash against the Wests Tigers in Round 7.

Although things may start to turn around in Red Hill, with the Courier Mail reporting Haas is closing in on returning this week, which is a major boost for their premiership credentials.

Haas' teammate Brendan Piakura is also on the verge of being cleared after a rare LCL injury in Round 8 and is a timely boost as the club looks to get their season back on track following three back-to-back losses to the Roosters, Sea Eagles, and Warriors.

The engine room duo has been sidelined for over a month as they could only watch on as the team struggled on the paddock.

Haas' injury ruled him out of NSW Blues selection, and will no-doubt look to come out of the blocks firing to re-claim his starting jersey for Game 2.

The Broncos will face a desperate St George Illawarra Dragons side this weekend, who are looking down the barrel of a zero and 12 start to the season if the Broncos can get the job done.

The Red V will face the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday afternoon.