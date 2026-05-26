The Canterbury Bulldogs have granted forward Daniel Suluka-Fifita an immediate release from the remainder of his playing contract.

Suluka-Fifita was tied to the Bulldogs until the end of this season, but will now take up an immediate opportunity in the English Super League.

St Helens have since confirmed his arrival after they released former Gold Coast Titans prop Agnatius Paasi overnight to free up a quota spot for the aggressive 26-year-old's arrival.

The deal at St Helens will run through to the end of 2028.

“On behalf of everybody at the Club, I'd like to welcome Daniel to St.Helens, and we look forward to seeing him in the Red V," Saints coach Paul Rowley said.

“After a difficult run with injuries has stretched the squad this season, it's great to bring in a player of Daniel's quality and character.”

Suluka-Fifita, who stands at 192 centimetres and 112 kilograms, always made aggressive impacts during his limited first-grade opportunities in the NRL, but struggled to find any consistency.

He played 46 NRL games across his career, which kicked off in 2020 with the Sydney Roosters. He managed 20 games for the tri-colours, before joining the South Sydney Rabbitohs in mid-2022, where he played another 15 games through to the end of 2024.

The prop then joined the Bulldogs in 2025 and has played 11 games throughout his time in blue and white, with all of those coming last year as Cameron Ciraldo's side battled its way through injury problems.

In a short statement, the Bulldogs thanked Suluka-Fifita for his efforts, but offered no official attributable comment on his tenure with the club.