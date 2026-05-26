Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series is here, and predictions have varied wildly since teams were named ten days ago.

With camps complete, questions over how the game will be refereed and the pace it will be played at, and now the teams in their final hours of preparation before walking onto Accor Stadium, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to hit us with all their big predictions for the series opener.

Here is what they had to say.

Lee Addison

Winner: Queensland

Margin: 16

Man of the match: Cameron Munster

First try-scorer: Harry Grant

Last try-scorer: Robert Toia

Will there be a sin bin?: No

Thursday's headline: Blue MunDay

Kye Ferreira

Winner: New South Wales

Margin: 8

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Tolutau Koula

Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Will there be a sin bin?: Yes

Thursday's headline: NSW survive late Maroons comeback

Magdalena Murdoch

Winner: New South Wales

Margin: 10

Man of the match: James Tedesco

First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Last try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs

Will there be a sin bin?: Yes, two, one for each team

Thursday's headline: Teddy time: Veteran silences doubters

Dan Nichols

Winner: New South Wales

Margin: 6

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Will there be a sin bin?: Yes

Thursday's headline: NSW overcome Radley sin in to win Game 1

Scott Pryde

Winner: Queensland

Margin: 4

Man of the match: Harry Grant

First try-scorer: Haumole Olakau'atu

Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Will there be a sin bin?: Yes

Thursday's headline: Six-again bell goes silent as Maroons claim grinding opener

Leo Twemlow

Winner: NSW

Margin: 12

Man of the match: Nathan Cleary

First try-scorer: Brian To'o

Last try-scorer: Jojo Fifita

Will there be a sin bin?: Yes, Victor Radley

Thursday's headline: Stars on parade: NSW right edge causes havoc