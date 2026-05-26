Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series is here, and predictions have varied wildly since teams were named ten days ago.
With camps complete, questions over how the game will be refereed and the pace it will be played at, and now the teams in their final hours of preparation before walking onto Accor Stadium, we asked our team at Zero Tackle to hit us with all their big predictions for the series opener.
Here is what they had to say.
Lee Addison
Winner: Queensland
Margin: 16
Man of the match: Cameron Munster
First try-scorer: Harry Grant
Last try-scorer: Robert Toia
Will there be a sin bin?: No
Thursday's headline: Blue MunDay
Kye Ferreira
Winner: New South Wales
Margin: 8
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Tolutau Koula
Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Will there be a sin bin?: Yes
Thursday's headline: NSW survive late Maroons comeback
Magdalena Murdoch
Winner: New South Wales
Margin: 10
Man of the match: James Tedesco
First try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Last try-scorer: Kotoni Staggs
Will there be a sin bin?: Yes, two, one for each team
Thursday's headline: Teddy time: Veteran silences doubters
Dan Nichols
Winner: New South Wales
Margin: 6
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Will there be a sin bin?: Yes
Thursday's headline: NSW overcome Radley sin in to win Game 1
Scott Pryde
Winner: Queensland
Margin: 4
Man of the match: Harry Grant
First try-scorer: Haumole Olakau'atu
Last try-scorer: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
Will there be a sin bin?: Yes
Thursday's headline: Six-again bell goes silent as Maroons claim grinding opener
Leo Twemlow
Winner: NSW
Margin: 12
Man of the match: Nathan Cleary
First try-scorer: Brian To'o
Last try-scorer: Jojo Fifita
Will there be a sin bin?: Yes, Victor Radley
Thursday's headline: Stars on parade: NSW right edge causes havoc