Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series will be played at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, May 27.

While the main event is set to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST), there will be plenty happening around the precinct and in the stadium on game day.

The curtain raiser is a game in the schoolboys Peter Mullholand Cup between Endeavour State High School and St Gregory's College, while there will also be pre-game entertainment in the half-hour leading up to kick-off.

Here is everything that will be happening on game day in Sydney.

Full event schedule, State of Origin 1

Mid-morning: Team walks

5pm: Box offices open at Accor Stadium

5:30pm: Activations around Accor Stadium begin

6pm: Accor Stadium gates open

6:05pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College kick-off

6:40pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College halftime

6:50pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College second half

7pm: Channel 9 TV State of Origin broadcast commences

7:25pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College fulltime

7:30pm: Pre-game entertainment commences

7:59pm: QLD Maroons enter Accor Stadium

8pm: NSW Blues enter Accor Stadium

8:01pm: Welcome to Country and National Anthem

8:05pm: State of Origin 1 kick-off

8:55pm: State of Origin 1 halftime

9:10pm: State of Origin 1 second half

10pm: State of Origin 1 fulltime

All times are subject to change and AEST.