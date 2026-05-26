Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series will be played at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, May 27.
While the main event is set to kick-off at 8:05pm (AEST), there will be plenty happening around the precinct and in the stadium on game day.
The curtain raiser is a game in the schoolboys Peter Mullholand Cup between Endeavour State High School and St Gregory's College, while there will also be pre-game entertainment in the half-hour leading up to kick-off.
Here is everything that will be happening on game day in Sydney.
Full event schedule, State of Origin 1
Mid-morning: Team walks
5pm: Box offices open at Accor Stadium
5:30pm: Activations around Accor Stadium begin
6pm: Accor Stadium gates open
6:05pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College kick-off
6:40pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College halftime
6:50pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College second half
7pm: Channel 9 TV State of Origin broadcast commences
7:25pm: Endeavour SHS vs St Gregory's College fulltime
7:30pm: Pre-game entertainment commences
7:59pm: QLD Maroons enter Accor Stadium
8pm: NSW Blues enter Accor Stadium
8:01pm: Welcome to Country and National Anthem
8:05pm: State of Origin 1 kick-off
8:55pm: State of Origin 1 halftime
9:10pm: State of Origin 1 second half
10pm: State of Origin 1 fulltime
All times are subject to change and AEST.