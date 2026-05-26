The Parramatta Eels have revealed a chronic knee injury will leave Junior Paulo sidelined for the next two months.

The prop has been playing through the pain for the last three rounds, but the club confirmed he has now undergone an arthroscopic procedure and will not be fit until Round 21.

One of Parramatta's most important players, the forward pack leader will now sit out as the Eels attempt to turn their sputtering season around, and it's anticipated he will miss games against the Newcastle Knights, Canterbury Bulldogs, Canberra Raiders, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters before being available to return after the club's final bye when they clash with the Penrith Panthers on July 23.

The club have also confirmed Mitchell Moses has suffered a low grade hamstring strain while in Origin camp which will be assessed when he returns to the Eels on Thursday, however, they have been unable to set a return timeline.

Various reports estimate he could miss up to a month, likely ruling him out of Game 2 in the Origin series as well.

The club have also revealed Jonah Pezet suffered a suspected hamstring strain at training on Tuesday and will need scans before a return date can be set.

In his absence, and that of Moses, Joash Papalii will partner Ronald Volkman in the halves for the blue and gold when they clash with the Knights on Saturday.

In other, and more surprising news, Bailey Simonsson is targetting a Round 23 from his horrific ankle injury sustained on Easter Monday against the Wests Tigers.

It had been widely expected his season was over with the injury.

The Eels also have Jake Tago and Lincoln Fletcher (both Round 17), Will Penisini (Round 21-23), Matt Doorey and J'maine Hopgood (both next year) on their injury list.