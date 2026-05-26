The 2026 State of Origin series gets underway on Wednesday evening, with the NSW Blues holding home ground advantage at Accor Stadium in Sydney against the Queensland Maroons.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST) on Wednesday, May 27.

The NRL typically do not adhere to a strict schedule for kick-off, and the whistle may actually be blown to start the game some mintues later than the advertised time as has been the case in previous years.

What is the schedule for State of Origin Game 1?

Gates open at Accor Stadium at 6pm (AEST) ahead of a schoolboys game which will be played as the curtain-raiser.

Pre-game entertainment is scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEST), with the teams to enter the ground from 8pm (AEST).

What time is State of Origin Game 1 expected to end?

Game 1 is expected to end at around 10pm (AEST), but that time is subject to change, pending on the number of stoppages in the game, the actual kick-off time, and whether any extra time is required to decide the winner.

In State of Origin, a draw won't be allowed with the game played until points are scored if need be following a potential draw at fulltime.

How long is halftime in State of Origin Game 1?

The halftime interval is scheduled to run for 15 minutes from the siren to kick-off in Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

It's anticipated that the halftime break will commence at around 8:55pm (AEST), but this is subject to change pending on the actual kick-off time and number of stoppages required during the first half.