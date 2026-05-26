Sam Walker has made a major decision regarding his international allegiance.

According to Pete Badel on NRL 360 Tuesday night, there was a secret approach to lure Walker away from waiting to be selected for the Kangaroos side.

Badel revealed that the England coach Ben McDermott, who has replaced Shaun Wane, recently approached the Roosters star.

Walker, who is in his sixth season in the NRL, was born in Leeds and spent less than 12 months in England before moving to Australia with his parents, Ben and Kylie.

"I'm told he won't be going to the Poms," Badel said, revealing Ben jokingly told Code Sports that he'd kick Walker out of the household if he pledged his allegiance to England.

"They just rang him out of the blue to make an inquiry, but that was only a few weeks ago," Ben revealed to Code Sports.

"Sam was born in England when I was playing at Leeds, so I guess he is eligible. But otherwise, we don't have any family history there.

"He would be kicked out of the house if he chose the Poms. My father would disown him ... the old man ‘Gaz' (Garry) is the proudest Aussie you have ever come across.

"Sam's allegiance is to Australia, and he would love to play for Australia."

He has played for Australia in the Prime Minister's XIII at the representative level in 2022 and 2024.

Sam Walker was selected for the Queensland Maroons and will make his State of Origin debut on Wednesday night.

The Roosters currently sit third in the competition this season, and Walker has played a huge role in their success.

The playmaker is available to negotiate with rival clubs this November 1st, as his contract with the tri-colours finishes next season.