Jacob Preston's estimated return timeline has been revealed, with his manager informing Zero Tackle that the Canterbury forward could be sidelined for up to two months.

Exclusively speaking to Zero Tackle on Wednesday afternoon, Preston's manager provided an update on both the injury and the surgery.

"His surgery went well; he is expected to return in about six to eight weeks," his manager said.

Preston has been a standout for the Bulldogs over the past 12 months, with his form pushing him into State of Origin contention.

While the second rower missed selection for Game 1, the injury is also expected to rule him out for the remainder of the series.

However, he should return in time to boost Canterbury's push towards the finals.

The Bulldogs are currently sitting 13th on the ladder, four competition points outside the top eight.