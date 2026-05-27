Penrith Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary is available to talk to rival clubs from November 1 this year and has become one of the biggest talking points this season.

His father, Ivan Cleary, has confirmed he will be stepping away from the head coaching role after the 2027 season.

There is growing speculation that he will go to the open market.

According to Danny Weidler on Triple M, he revealed there is a factor that could ultimately decide where Nathan Cleary will play in 2028 and beyond.

The journalist floated the ideas that have been circulating to the four-time premiership winner himself, such as going to the Sydney Roosters, the PNG Chiefs, or potentially heading overseas to be with his partner, Mary Fowler.

"I did put it to him [Cleary], and he's just as we thought, focusing heavily on Origin and then he will worry about it afterwards," he said.

"He finds it [theories he will join the Roosters, PNG, England] very amusing. But I do believe that he wants to be a dad.

"I think it will be part of the conversation when he makes his next decision."

For Nathan, family is the biggest factor he will consider regarding his future.

"That means Mary Fowler's going to be heavily involved in whatever he does next," Weidler continued.

"They want to have kids, have a family and all of that stuff. That cannot be discounted."

Nathan Cleary will play Origin on Wednesday night and, depending on how things travel after the game, could play against the New Zealand Warriors in a much-anticipated matchup on Sunday evening to conclude Round 13.