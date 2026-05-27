Mitchell Moses' State of Origin hopes remain alive, with the NSW Blues five-eighth still a chance of featuring in Game 2 despite suffering a hamstring strain earlier in the week.

The Parramatta Eels star underwent scans after picking up the injury whilst doing extra training.

However, reports from The Daily Telegraph have revealed there is still a possibility Moses could return in time for the second clash of the series, with the playmaker expected to miss between two and three weeks.

The setback comes as another cruel blow for Moses, whose Origin career has repeatedly been interrupted by injury.

In Moses' absence, NSW have turned to 21-year-old Ethan Strange, with the Canberra Raiders youngster named to make his Origin debut in the halves.

While Moses remains in the frame for Game 2, his path back into the side may not be straightforward if Strange delivers on rugby league's biggest stage.

Should Moses recover in time to feature for Parramatta before the June 17 clash, it would provide selectors with an opportunity to assess both his fitness and form under match conditions.

But if he is unable to return before then, NSW selectors may face a difficult decision, particularly if Strange impresses in his maiden Origin appearance.