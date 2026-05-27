NSW have received a painful injury update with Latrell Mitchell's chances of featuring in State of Origin II now hanging by a thread.

The Daily Telegraph reported that the centre had been expected to return for South Sydney against Manly in Round 14, but Mitchell is understood to be at long odds to take the field.

The Rabbitohs are on a bye this week before facing Manly in Round 14, and the NSW squad for game two will be named after the completion of that round, ahead of the June 17 clash in Melbourne.

With Mitchell's recovery lagging, selectors would essentially be flying blind.

Laurie Daley didn't gamble with the injury to Mitch Moses 48 hours out from Game One, so it is unlikely to see the selectors take a risk on someone who hasn't completed a full game since Round 11, when he struggled against the Dolphins and failed to see out the match.

The news is considerably brighter on the other side of the Origin fence, however, with Rabbitohs teammate David Fifita closing in on a return.

Sidelined since Round 6 with a hamstring injury, David Fifita is on track to take place against Manly next week, provided he comes through training unscathed.