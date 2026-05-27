Australia's federal government has thrown its financial weight behind the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, injecting $12.4 million into an event that will span three nations, five weeks and three simultaneous tournaments.

This includes the women's competition, where the Jillaroos will defend a title they claimed dominantly.

The tournament is no small undertaking. There will be ten men's teams, eight women's sides and eight wheelchair squads.

26 teams drawn from 16 nations will contest 51 matches across the co-hosting nations of Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

For Fiji and Wales, it will mark their debut appearance in the women's draw, adding fresh storylines to an already loaded competition.

The path to 2026 wasn't straightforward. France was originally locked in to host the event in 2025.

However, a change of government left organisers stranded without the financial backing they needed, forcing the whole operation to go to the southern hemisphere.

What followed was an ambitious rebuild. Now with federal funding confirmed, it is all in motion.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese framed the government's investment in terms that went well beyond sport.

"Australians love rugby league, and this World Cup is a chance to show that to the world," the Prime Minister said in a statement.

"This is about packed stadiums, local jobs, children seeing their heroes up close, and communities coming together around a game they love.

"The World Cup will bring communities together across Australia, Papua New Guinea and New Zealand, strengthen regional ties and create memories that fans will never forget."

The Australian government announced that the $12.4 million in funding is to emphasise a "strong focus on supporting the women's competition, as women's rugby league continues to go from strength to strength."

For a sport that has spent much of its history fighting for international credibility, a World Cup on this scale, with government funding, three concurrent tournaments and genuine trans-Pacific reach, represents something worth protecting.