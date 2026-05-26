Broncos centre Gehamat Shibasaki is open to leaving the club, as he is currently a free agent.

Earlier in the week, the 28-year-old centre revealed that he has been "considering" leaving the Broncos.

It was reported last week that the club and their centre were in a $300k standoff due to salary cap pressure.

With Reece Walsh, Ezra Mam, Patrick Carrigan, and Kotoni Staggs taking up a significant portion of the salary cap, Shibasaki believes he is worth a significant pay rise of around $600,000 per season for a new deal beyond 2027.

After earning a top-30 contract in 2025, Shibasaki has been on a salary above the NRL minimum, making approximately $160,000.

It was a huge season for the cross-code centre, winning a premiership, winning an Origin series with the Maroons and being selected to play in the Ashes series for Australia.

He finished the 2025 season with 18 tries, 24 linebreaks and six try assists, while averaging 155 run metres per game.

Pete Badel reported on NRL 360 Tuesday night that Shibasaki's preference is to stay with the Broncos; however, the club aren't willing to go more than $300,000 per season at this time.

"He wants a big bump up. He deserves one, and there are four clubs sniffing around him," Badel said on 'NRL 360'.

"I'm told Melbourne showed a bit of interest a couple of months ago (and) they're watching his circumstances closely.

"The Broncos have made an offer. I'm told it's not quite palatable to Shibasaki at the moment, so unless they up the ante, Shibasaki may be on the way out.

"His preference is to stay, but money may be the ultimate determinant. I wouldn't be surprised if he leaves the Broncos at the end of the season."

The expansion teams, PNG Chiefs and the Perth Bears, are also interested in the services of the Broncos' breakout centre.

Currently, it is a down year for Shibasaki, as he is averaging 96 run metres per game and has only scored three tries this season.

He also missed 23 tackles this season, which is half of his total from last season, in just ten appearances in 2026, with a tackle efficiency of 82.58%.