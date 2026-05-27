The Rugby League Players Association has released the results of a survey of 57 players, revealing that the NRL's 2026 rule changes are taking a significant physical toll with fatigue, recovery and injury concerns all trending in the wrong direction.

The respondents, drawn from delegates across every NRL club and covering every position on the field, completed the survey after Round 10 of the current season.

The shift in the pace during a game is almost universally felt. A remarkable 96.5% of players believe overall match speed has increased or significantly increased, while 74% say physical intensity has risen.

77.5% have reported more continuous play than last season.

Fatigue has also increased, according to the players.

94.5% say match fatigue has significantly increased or increased, with none reporting a decrease.

Nearly three-quarters say they are always or often fatigued in the later stages of matches, and two-thirds say that fatigue is always or often affecting their tackling or skill technique.

The physical toll and injury concerns have risen, with more than half of the players saying their fears of injury are higher than last season and that post-match soreness two days after a game has worsened.

RLPA chief executive Clint Newton said the findings would shape how the association advocates for players in the future.

"The rule changes introduced by the NRL for the 2026 season have been a prominent topic of discussion for players, coaches, administrators, and fans alike," Clint Newton said.

"As the RLPA continues to work with the NRL to better understand their decision making as well as the data that impacts player injuries, welfare and the length of their careers, we believe this player survey will play an important role in understanding what is happening on the field and at training.

"The results of this player survey will be a key asset for the players' association as we advocate for our members now and in the coming years.

"The game was in a fantastic position financially and with fans heading into this season. We have seen some great rugby league in 2026, and we are excited about the upcoming NRLW season. The RLPA wants to keep working with the game to ensure we continue to best serve the players, fans and all key stakeholders."

Newton was invited on the Unscripted Podcast with Josh Mansour and expressed his thoughts on where the game is at the moment with the rule changes.

"Players from our survey are enjoying the game less now than they were last year," he revealed.

"More than half of those players are more concerned with injuries than what they were last year."

When the topic of the rule changes came up, he didn't mince his words and added how the changes have also impacted the fans.

"Players are struggling with what these infringements are for," he said.

"There's a disconnection with the fans. If the fans do not know, the players do not know, and the coaches do not know what decision we are making and why, in regards to the penalties and infringements, they feel like their knowledge is reducing.

"There needs to be a recorrection, and it needs to happen without it causing too many issues for the game."