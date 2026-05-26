State of Origin Game 1 will be played at Sydney's Accor Stadium on Wednesday, May 27 between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues, and this is your full guide to watching the game on TV, or streaming it online.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8:05pm (AEST).

The game - the first of a three-match series which will head to Melbourne and Sydney for Games 2 and 3 respectively - will see the Maroons out to defend the shield they won last year after a number of stunning calls by coach Billy Slater during an intense series.

The Blues, on the other hand, enter the series under all sorts of pressure with a number of eyebrow-raising selections under coach Laurie Daley.

How to watch State of Origin Game 1, 2026, on TV

If you're looking to watch the game on TV, then there will only be one way to do so.

Unlike the rest of the regular season, the Origin series have exclusive rights belonging to Channel 9.

Channel 9s broadcast of this year's series opener will commence at 7pm (AEST) - about 65 minutes before kick-off, and Channel 9 can be found at Channel 90 in high definition, 91 in standard definition, or 100 if watching through a Foxtel service.

Their coverage will be available in full right around the nation.

How to live stream State of Origin Game 1, 2025, online

If you'd prefer to live stream the match, you'll be able to do so through 9Now.

Their online broadcast of the game will commence at the same time as the TV broadcast, and you'll simply need to sign up with a valid email address to a free account to access the broadcast.

The broadcast on 9Now also typically brings with it multiple camera angles available to click on at any time, althoug is slightly delayed to the TV product.

The broadcast on both TV and online is expected to conclude at around 11pm (AEST).