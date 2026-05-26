The Wests Tigers have confirmed Taylan May's season will not be over, with the centre due back on the field sometime in the next three to five weeks.

The talented outside back, who has been something of a revelation since he joined the club in the middle of 2025 and has recently re-signed, suffered the injury during the club's magic round battle against the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Tigers have now confirmed he has suffered ligament damage to the shoulder, but should be back on the park within, at most, five weeks.

The joint-venture clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, Penrith Panthers and Gold Coast Titans over the next three weeks, before May targets a return either against the Dolphins in Round 16, the Newcastle Knights in Round 17, or in the worst case scenario, the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 18.

Benji Marshall's side have had an enormous injury toll in recent times, but welcome back fullback Jahream Bula for this week's clash with the Bulldogs in a much-needed boost to the Tigers, whose season has hit the skids ever since they beat the Raiders at home in Round 8.

In other positive news, the Tigers have confirmed both Adam Doueihi (Round 15-16) and Samuela Fainu (Round 21-22) are still both on track to hit their respective return windows, with no set backs at this stage in recovery.