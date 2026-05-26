NRL teams are in for the first post-Origin round of the year, with plenty of question marks still hanging over the competition.

Here are all the changes in this week's edition of rapid fire.

Click here for all 16 Round 13 teams

Byes: The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks

Manly Sea Eagles

Newcastle Knights

With Kalyn Ponga to back up from Origin, Justin Holbrook has just one change, with Thomas Cant to replace Francis Manuleleua on the bench.

Parramatta Eels

Isaiah Iongi's return and Mitchell Moses' absence means Joash Papalii moves from fullback to five-eighth, with Ronald Volkman to play halfback.

Jack Williams shuffles from the back-row to prop, Charlie Guymer drops to the bench and Kitione Kautoga returns on the edge.

Junior Paulo is set for a long injury lay off, while Saxoln Pryke also drops off the bench. The new man is recent recruit Harrison Edwards.

Wests Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs

Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters

Brisbane Broncos

St George Illawarra Dragons

The Dragons 12th attempt at a win this year sees limited changes. Moses Suli is back from a back injury though with Hayden Buchanan out injured, while Christian Tuipulotu is replaced by Mathew Feagai.

Jacob Liddle is back, named to play on the bench. Tyrell Sloan drops out.

Canberra Raiders

North Queensland Cowboys

Murray Taulagi returns from a concussion in time to push his case for Origin 2. Robert Derby drops back to the bench.

Jason Taumalolo moves from lock to prop with Reuben Cotter named to back up from Origin at jersey 13. Matt Lodge drops to the bench

Xavier Kerrisk is the man to drop out of Todd Payten's side.

Penrith Panthers

New Zealand Warriors