NRL teams are in for the first post-Origin round of the year, with plenty of question marks still hanging over the competition.
Here are all the changes in this week's edition of rapid fire.
Click here for all 16 Round 13 teams
Byes: The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs
2026-05-29T10:00:00Z
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO
2026-05-29T10:00:00Z
MAN
Cronulla Sharks
- Niwhai Puru is named at halfback for Cronulla with Nicho Hynes out injured.
- Blayke Brailey is back and will play after Origin, with Hohepa Puru dropping to the bench.
- Cameron McInnes returns at lock, with Jesse Colquhoun dropping to the bench.
- Mawene Hiroti and Braden Uele drop out, with Oregon Kaufusi also added to the six-man bench.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Lehi Hopoate is back from suspension, taking the spot of Blake Wilson who remains on the six-man bench.
- Brandon Wakeham is named on the bench, with Jake Simpkin to start instead.
- Kobe Hetherington will start. Ethan Bullemor falls to the bench.
- Hugo Hart drops off the bench to make way for the return of Hopoate, effectively.
2026-05-30T05:00:00Z
McDonald Jones
NEW
2026-05-30T05:00:00Z
PAR
Newcastle Knights
- With Kalyn Ponga to back up from Origin, Justin Holbrook has just one change, with Thomas Cant to replace Francis Manuleleua on the bench.
Parramatta Eels
- Isaiah Iongi's return and Mitchell Moses' absence means Joash Papalii moves from fullback to five-eighth, with Ronald Volkman to play halfback.
- Jack Williams shuffles from the back-row to prop, Charlie Guymer drops to the bench and Kitione Kautoga returns on the edge.
- Junior Paulo is set for a long injury lay off, while Saxoln Pryke also drops off the bench. The new man is recent recruit Harrison Edwards.
2026-05-30T07:30:00Z
CommBank Stadium
WST
2026-05-30T07:30:00Z
CAN
Wests Tigers
- The Tigers welcome back Jahream Bula, while Jeral Skelton, Heamasi Makasini and Tino Tavana are also in the back five. Heath Mason, Patrick Herbert, Taylan May and Luke Laulilii are all out, with Sunia Turuva moving to the centres. Skelton and Tavana are the wings, with Makasini in the centres.
- Apisai Koroisau is back so Latu Fainu drops to the bench.
- Sione Fainu moves from lock to the second-row, Alex Seyfarth drops to the bench and Alex Twal returns at lock.
- Tristan Hope drops out, and so to does Ethan Roberts and Bunty Afoa. Charlie Murray and Starford To'a are the new faces.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Connor Tracey remains out and after a triumphant return out of position, Jacob Kiraz remains at fullback.
- Jethro Rinakama lines up on the wing again after being a late addition last week.
- Jacob Preston is out injured, so Jaeman Salmon moves to the second-row, and Harry Hayes has been named at lock. Don't be surprised if they play the opposite position to the named one though.
- After being demoted to the bench late last week, Bailey Hayward is named there this time with Kurt Mann to play at hooker again.
- Lipoi Hopoi and Jonathan Sua join the bench, with Alekolasimi Jones and Sean O'Sullivan out.
2026-05-30T09:30:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-05-30T09:30:00Z
SYD
Melbourne Storm
- Cameron Munster and Harry Grant have both been named to back up from Origin. Keagan Russell-Smith drops out, while Trent Teolau falls to the bench.
- Shawn Blore is out, so Alec MacDonald starts in the second-row, while Trent Loiero is named at lock, with Cooper Clarke dropping to the bench.
- Gabriel Satrick and Stanley Huen drop out from last week's bench, with Josiah Pahulu named to play.
Sydney Roosters
- Billy Smith returns on the wing in the place of Daniel Tupou, while Robert Toia has been named to back up from Origin. So too has Sam Walker.
- Victor Radley is named to start at lock, with Connor Watson dropping back to the bench. Junior Pauga loses his spot.
2026-05-31T04:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
2026-05-31T04:00:00Z
STI
Brisbane Broncos
- Kotoni Staggs is named to return from suspension and back up from Origin, with Jesse Arthars moving to the wing and Phillip Coates dropping out.
- Payne Haas is back at prop, which shuffles Xavier Willison to a new-look second-row with Brendan Piakura who is also back. Jaiyden Hunt and Jordan Riki are both out.
- Aublix Tawha and Thomas Duffy drop out, so Jack Gosiewski and Grant Anderson join the bench.
St George Illawarra Dragons
- The Dragons 12th attempt at a win this year sees limited changes. Moses Suli is back from a back injury though with Hayden Buchanan out injured, while Christian Tuipulotu is replaced by Mathew Feagai.
- Jacob Liddle is back, named to play on the bench. Tyrell Sloan drops out.
2026-05-31T06:05:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-05-31T06:05:00Z
NQL
Canberra Raiders
- Sebastian Kris is back, with Jed Stuart dropping to the bench.
- Ethan Strange has been named to back up from State of Origin, and, in a major surprise, Daine Laurie moves to lock. Jayden Brailey drops out
- Tom Starling has been named to start in a reversal of the late swap from last week's clash with the Dolphins. Owen Pattie will play from the bench.
- Hudson Young has also been named to back up, so Ata Mariota drops to the bench.
- Jake Clydsdale and Coby Black are the two to drop off the bench.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Murray Taulagi returns from a concussion in time to push his case for Origin 2. Robert Derby drops back to the bench.
- Jason Taumalolo moves from lock to prop with Reuben Cotter named to back up from Origin at jersey 13. Matt Lodge drops to the bench
- Xavier Kerrisk is the man to drop out of Todd Payten's side.
2026-05-31T08:15:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
2026-05-31T08:15:00Z
NZW
Penrith Panthers
- Casey McLean, Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and Brian To'o have all been named among the reserves as a chance to back up.
- Paul Alamoti shuffles from the centre to wing, with Izack Tago and Luke Garner the new centres.
- Jack Cogger is promoted to start at halfback.
- Lindsay Smith moves from prop to lock, with Liam Henry named to start at prop. Liam Martin is named to return in the second-row, taking the spot Tago held last time out against the Dragons.
- On the bench, only Scott Sorensen, Billy Phillips and Billy Scott remain, so the three new faces are Luron Patea, Sione Fonua and Jack Cole.
New Zealand Warriors
- Adam Pompey returns for the Warriors to replace Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who has suffered an ACL injury.
- Kurt Capewell isn't named to back up from Origin, so Jacob Laban remains in the second-row.
- On the bench, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava drops out with Marata Niukore to return.
- Luke Metcalf is jersey 22, so fit, but overlooked with Te Maire Martin to remain at halfback.