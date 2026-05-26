NRL teams are in for the first post-Origin round of the year, with plenty of question marks still hanging over the competition.

Here are all the changes in this week's edition of rapid fire.

Click here for all 16 Round 13 teams

Byes: The Dolphins, Gold Coast Titans, South Sydney Rabbitohs

 2026-05-29T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Ocean Protect Stadium
CRO   
 2026-05-29T10:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLSharksManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Cronulla Sharks

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-05-30T05:00:00Z 
 
 
McDonald Jones
NEW   
 2026-05-30T05:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLKnightsEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Newcastle Knights

Parramatta Eels

 2026-05-30T07:30:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
WST   
 2026-05-30T07:30:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLTigersBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Wests Tigers

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2026-05-30T09:30:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-05-30T09:30:00Z 
   SYD
    #NRLStormRoosters
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Sydney Roosters

 2026-05-31T04:00:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
BRI   
 2026-05-31T04:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLBroncosDragons
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Brisbane Broncos

St George Illawarra Dragons

 2026-05-31T06:05:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-05-31T06:05:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLRaidersCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

North Queensland Cowboys

 2026-05-31T08:15:00Z 
 
 
CommBank Stadium
PEN   
 2026-05-31T08:15:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLPanthersWarriors
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Penrith Panthers

New Zealand Warriors