The Cronulla Sharks have confirmed that halfback Nicho Hynes will miss their important clash with the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday.

The former Dally M medallist suffered a calf injury at training and will be sent for scans to determine how long he will be sidelined for.

Hynes has been somewhat of an ironman in recent times for the Sharks, playing all 10 games this year and all 27 matches last year until the calf issue struck him down.

The Origin trio of Blayke Brailey, Addin Fonua-Blake and Briton Nikora will be named later today for the Sharks despite gearing up for the blockbuster clash on Wednesday night.

Sharks officials will monitor them following the match to see if they can back up 48 hours later for the Manly clash.

In other injury news out of the Shire, Tongan international Sione Katoa will remain unavailable with an ankle injury, but is expected to be fit to play for next week's local derby against the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The Sharks and the Sea Eagles will compete for the Steve Rogers Memorial Trophy, a tradition set in place since 2006 when the two sides meet. The clubs will honour the champion player when the Sharks host the Sea Eagles on Friday night.