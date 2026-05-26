Scott Drinkwater has reclaimed the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after Round 12 after a perfect performance against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon.
Drinkwater, who has been in the top ten of our MVP on an annual basis, has shot back to the lead with 20, while Penrith stars Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards watched on from State of Origin camp.
Drinkwater was joined by Clayton Faualao and Jacob Kiraz as the other players this weekend to land 20 out of a possible 20 votes, while Joseph Tapine, Isaiya Katoa, James Fisher-Harris, Te Maire Martin and Alofiana Khan-Pereira were the other players voted as best on ground by at least one judge.
The perfect game for the North Queensland fullback has moved him seven points clear of Nathan Cleary, with Dylan Edwards remaining another vote back.
Jackson Ford was the only other player in the top ten to register a vote, but he remains in fifth spot, 17 votes off the lead.
As the Origin window kicks off, the top ten is now separated by 55 votes.
As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.
Here are the Round 12 votes.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Isaiya Katoa
|Joseph Tapine
|4
|Isaiya Katoa
|Isaiya Katoa
|Joseph Tapine
|Isaiya Katoa
|3
|Tevita Naufahu
|Tevita Naufahu
|Brad Schneider
|Corey Horsburgh
|2
|Brad Schneider
|Daine Laurie
|Daine Laurie
|Brad Schneider
|1
|Corey Horsburgh
|Brad Schneider
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Morgan Knowles
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|4
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|Matt Burton
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|2
|Lachlan Galvin
|Moses Leo
|Moses Leo
|Moses Leo
|1
|Moses Leo
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Lachlan Galvin
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|James Fisher-Harris
|Te Maire Martin
|Te Maire Martin
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|4
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|James Fisher-Harris
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Jackson Ford
|3
|Jackson Ford
|Erin Clark
|James Fisher-Harris
|James Fisher-Harris
|2
|Erin Clark
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Te Maire Martin
|1
|Te Maire Martin
|Jackson Ford
|Jackson Ford
|Erin Clark
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Clayton Faulalo
|Clayton Faulalo
|Clayton Faulalo
|Clayton Faulalo
|4
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|Taniela Paseka
|3
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Ben Trbojevic
|2
|Ben Trbojevic
|Ben Trbojevic
|Ben Trbojevic
|Luke Brooks
|1
|Phillip Sami
|Phillip Sami
|Jensen Taumoepeau
|Jayden Campbell
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Leo Twemlow
|5
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|4
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|Tom Chester
|3
|Thomas Mikaele
|Thomas Mikaele
|Thomas Mikaele
|Thomas Mikaele
|2
|Talanoa Penitani
|Reed Mahoney
|Talanoa Penitani
|Reed Mahoney
|1
|Reed Mahoney
|Talanoa Penitani
|Reed Mahoney
|Talanoa Penitani
Top ten
|RANK
|PLAYER
|LAST ROUND
|TOTAL
|1
|Scott
Drinkwater
|20
|133
|2
|Nathan
Cleary
|0
|126
|3
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|125
|4
|James
Tedesco
|0
|117
|5
|Jackson
Ford
|9
|116
|6
|Latrell
Mitchell
|0
|100
|7
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|0
|97
|8
|Tolutau
Koula
|0
|90
|9
|Herbie
Farnworth
|0
|78
|9
|Nicho
Hynes
|0
|78