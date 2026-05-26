Scott Drinkwater has reclaimed the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after Round 12 after a perfect performance against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon.

Drinkwater, who has been in the top ten of our MVP on an annual basis, has shot back to the lead with 20, while Penrith stars Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards watched on from State of Origin camp.

Drinkwater was joined by Clayton Faualao and Jacob Kiraz as the other players this weekend to land 20 out of a possible 20 votes, while Joseph Tapine, Isaiya Katoa, James Fisher-Harris, Te Maire Martin and Alofiana Khan-Pereira were the other players voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

The perfect game for the North Queensland fullback has moved him seven points clear of Nathan Cleary, with Dylan Edwards remaining another vote back.

Jackson Ford was the only other player in the top ten to register a vote, but he remains in fifth spot, 17 votes off the lead.

As the Origin window kicks off, the top ten is now separated by 55 votes.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 12 votes.

 2026-05-21T09:50:00Z 
Dolphins WON BY 8 POINTS
GIO Stadium
CBR   
22
FT
30
   DOL
   Crowd: 9,543
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Isaiya Katoa Joseph Tapine
4 Isaiya Katoa Isaiya Katoa Joseph Tapine Isaiya Katoa
3 Tevita Naufahu Tevita Naufahu Brad Schneider Corey Horsburgh
2 Brad Schneider Daine Laurie Daine Laurie Brad Schneider
1 Corey Horsburgh Brad Schneider Connelly Lemuelu Morgan Knowles
 2026-05-22T10:00:00Z 
Bulldogs WON BY 10 POINTS
Accor Stadium
CAN   
30
FT
20
   MEL
   Crowd: 14,372
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz
4 Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton Matt Burton
3 Bronson Xerri Bronson Xerri Bronson Xerri Bronson Xerri
2 Lachlan Galvin Moses Leo Moses Leo Moses Leo
1 Moses Leo Lachlan Galvin Lachlan Galvin Lachlan Galvin
 2026-05-23T07:30:00Z 
Warriors WON BY 18 POINTS
St George Venues Stadium
STI   
12
FT
30
   NZW
   Crowd: 8,741
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 James Fisher-Harris Te Maire Martin Te Maire Martin Alofiana Khan-Pereira
4 Alofiana Khan-Pereira James Fisher-Harris Alofiana Khan-Pereira Jackson Ford
3 Jackson Ford Erin Clark James Fisher-Harris James Fisher-Harris
2 Erin Clark Alofiana Khan-Pereira Taine Tuaupiki Te Maire Martin
1 Te Maire Martin Jackson Ford Jackson Ford Erin Clark
 2026-05-23T09:30:00Z 
Sea Eagles WON BY 2 POINTS
4 Pines Park
MAN   
12
FT
10
   GLD
   Crowd: 13,173
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Clayton Faulalo Clayton Faulalo Clayton Faulalo Clayton Faulalo
4 Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka Taniela Paseka
3 Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Ben Trbojevic
2 Ben Trbojevic Ben Trbojevic Ben Trbojevic Luke Brooks
1 Phillip Sami Phillip Sami Jensen Taumoepeau Jayden Campbell
 2026-05-24T06:05:00Z 
Cowboys WON BY 12 POINTS
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
30
FT
18
   SOU
   Crowd: 18,888
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
  Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Leo Twemlow
5 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater
4 Tom Chester Tom Chester Tom Chester Tom Chester
3 Thomas Mikaele Thomas Mikaele Thomas Mikaele Thomas Mikaele
2 Talanoa Penitani Reed Mahoney Talanoa Penitani Reed Mahoney
1 Reed Mahoney Talanoa Penitani Reed Mahoney Talanoa Penitani

Top ten

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