Scott Drinkwater has reclaimed the lead of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP after Round 12 after a perfect performance against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Sunday afternoon.

Drinkwater, who has been in the top ten of our MVP on an annual basis, has shot back to the lead with 20, while Penrith stars Nathan Cleary and Dylan Edwards watched on from State of Origin camp.

Drinkwater was joined by Clayton Faualao and Jacob Kiraz as the other players this weekend to land 20 out of a possible 20 votes, while Joseph Tapine, Isaiya Katoa, James Fisher-Harris, Te Maire Martin and Alofiana Khan-Pereira were the other players voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

The perfect game for the North Queensland fullback has moved him seven points clear of Nathan Cleary, with Dylan Edwards remaining another vote back.

Jackson Ford was the only other player in the top ten to register a vote, but he remains in fifth spot, 17 votes off the lead.

As the Origin window kicks off, the top ten is now separated by 55 votes.

As a reminder of how this works, our panel, comprising Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, journalist Leo Twemlow, and writer Dan Nichols, alongside myself as editor, will cast votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis from each game of the premiership season.

Here are the Round 12 votes.

Dolphins WON BY 8 POINTS GIO Stadium CBR 22 FT 30 DOL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Bulldogs WON BY 10 POINTS Accor Stadium CAN 30 FT 20 MEL MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Warriors WON BY 18 POINTS St George Venues Stadium STI 12 FT 30 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Sea Eagles WON BY 2 POINTS 4 Pines Park MAN 12 FT 10 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Cowboys WON BY 12 POINTS QLD Country Bank NQL 30 FT 18 SOU MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top ten

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