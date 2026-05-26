Cronulla Sharks will say goodbye to one of the NRL's toughest veterans in Cameron McInnes as he departs from the Shire at year's end.

McInnes's current contract expires at the end of 2026, with the club looking to undergo a major change of guard, as plenty of Sharks stars are off-contract following this season.

The list includes Jesse Ramien, Sione Katoa, Toby Rudolf and Will Kennedy, among others.

The veteran spoke with ESPN, confirming he will leave the club at the end of this season and will say farewell the club he has been with since 2022.

"This will be my final year at the Sharks," McInnes said to the publication.

As originally reported by the Daily Telegraph last week, he will link up with the York City Knights in England to continue his rugby league journey following stints at South Sydney Rabbitohs, St George Illawarra Dragons and the Sharks.

The no-frills forward had some interest fielded from the Perth Bears, but wasn't able to strike a deal between both parties.

"I had some good conversations [with the Bears] but it just didn't transpire in the end."

He will line-up for the 100th time in the black, white and blue this weekend against the Sea Eagles on Friday night. An incredible milestone, it is a major credit to his resilience and courageous attitude, overcoming two ACL ruptures in 2021 and 2025, along with various other injury issues throughout the journey.

McInnes's teammate Thomas Hazleton also told ESPN that McInnes is the "heart and soul" of the club.

The Sharks will host a red-hot Sea Eagles outfit, who have won three on the trot and seven out of eight games since Kieran Foran took over as head coach.

The two sides will compete for the Steve Rogers Memorial Trophy, which has been contested since 2006, with Manly winning 21 out of the 32 encounters.

It is unknown whether the Origin stars will back-up in their respective sides. However, it shapes up to be a blockbuster between two old foes.