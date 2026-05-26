Queensland Maroons star Kalyn Ponga has lifted the lid on the impact of having Jai Arrow in their camp in the closing nights before they go into battle on Wednesday.

Arrow recently announced his immediate retirement from the NRL following a diagnosis of motor neuron disease.

Maroons coach Billy Slater invited him into camp when the team travelled to Sydney in the finishing stages of their Origin camp, where Ponga shared the impact Arrow brought with his presence.

"He's in there now. We went out for dinner, he shared some words and we celebrated his career really as a Maroon," Ponga said on Nine's 100% Footy.

"Billy got up and spoke about some of the qualities Jai has and we've all seen through the years. Just to see him in camp with a smile (was nice), he's in good spirits.

"He's a Queenslander and it's nice to have him around and he's enjoyed it too."

Arrow played 12 games for the Maroons and 178 NRL matches across his illustrious career.

He was an integral part of Wayne Bennett's 2020 Maroons campaign, playing all three games in an odds-defying series victory against a much more experienced Blues side.

Following a syndesmosis injury to the reigning Wally Lewis Medallist Tom Dearden, Slater has opted to blood Roosters halfback Sam Walker in a new-look spine for the Maroons.

It has pushed Reece Walsh out of the side, with Ponga claiming the fullback jersey while Walker will partner Cameron Munster in the halves, and Harry Grant in the nine to round out the spine.

"Obviously Sammy will make his debut which is special and I'm looking forward to playing out there with him and Munny (Cameron Munster), we know what we're going to get from Munny," Ponga said.

"But Origin's a game of the forwards, it's our forwards that will lay the platform. Attack's obviously important but you can't go out there with that mindset too much. We've got to win the game and got to earn the right."

The Queensland Maroons will add their finishing touches before heading into battle on Wednesday night against the NSW Blues.