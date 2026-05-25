New Zealand Warriors star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played his last game for the year, and maybe ever in the NRL.

The former Golden Boot winner went down in the 11th minute of the Warriors vs St George Illawarra Dragons clash following contact while trying to stop a defender, grabbing for his knee.

There were fears Tuivasa-Sheck had injured his ACL after he was forced to leave the field, and today confirmed on his social media that his season is over.

"That's my footy done this year..," Tuivasa-Sheck said on Instagram.

"ACL confirmed. Tough to accept, but the season goes on. We got something special going. Big love for all the messages. #upthewahs"

Tuivasa-Sheck will depart for Wakefield Trinity in the Super League at the end of the year, and at 32-years old, it is unlikely he will return to the NRL.

The dual-international was in his return match from a minor AC joint issue, before sustaining the devastating injury in Kogarah.

With the Warriors flying high in second place on the ladder, it is news that they weren't wanting to hear during the mid-way mark of the season.

The Warriors will be part of a top-of-the-table clash with the Penrith Panthers on Sunday night, with both clubs eager to claim two points during the crucial Origin period.