NSW Blues fullback James Tedesco has lifted the lid on the injury status of Mitchell Moses, who was sent for scans for tightness in his hamstring following a training session on Monday.

Bulldogs flyer Matt Burton was parachuted into Blues camp on the Central Coast to cover for Moses if he is deemed unavailable to play on Wednesday night's blockbuster clash.

Westpac NSW Blues five-eighth Mitchell Moses felt hamstring tightness following today's training session at Polytec Stadium, and is set to go for scans to determine the extent of the injury. Subject to ARLC approval, the Westpac NSW Blues will call Matt Burton into the 20-player… pic.twitter.com/JkGMRroE92 — NSWBlues (@NSWBlues) May 25, 2026

When appearing on Channel 7's Agenda Setters: Rugby League, Tedesco gave an update on the developing situation of his former Wests Tigers teammate.

"He (Moses) trained the whole session, just pulled with up a bit of tightness at the end of the session," Tedesco said.

"So, there's a bit of caution there. Not sure how he's going to pull up tomorrow. I think they're going to have to go for a scan tomorrow morning and they're calling in Burton as a backup.

"But, I mean, we'll just see how he goes. He seems pretty good. He seems like he should be fine, but there's a bit of caution there to see how it goes."

Ethan Strange is understood to be the man to step into the halves role if Moses is ruled out, with Burton taking the Raiders' young gun's spot on the six-man bench.

"Surely this is hardly ideal. I'm sure you would admit that, going for scans just 48 hours out from the big one, no doubt Ethan Strange would be considered as the backup. Is that safe to say?" Co-panellist and journalist David Riccio asked.

Tedesco commended Strange's preparation and has backed him to rise to the occasion and do a great job for the state if he gets the call-up.

"Yeah, it's definitely not ideal, but I guess I've been in many origin camps and there's always a bit of drama, something that pops up," Tedesco added.

"So, I think the good thing is we've had Ethan Strange in camp all week. He's been preparing. He's been jumping in and out for the halves or wherever he's needed to be.

"And, mate, if he is thrown into that job, he knows what role it needs to play. So, there's definitely a lot of confidence in him and what he can bring if he is thrown into his debut. And, mate, he's done all the things right this week at training."

Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa was the first-man in line for the call-up following the injury scare, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting he was first-choice. However, he is currently in concussion protocols, which is why Burton was given an S.O.S.

The NSW Blues will host the Queensland Maroons at Accor Stadium on Wednesday night.