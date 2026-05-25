The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed they will play their iconic Anzac Day fixture at Auckland's Eden Park in 2027.

Following the outstanding success of this year's annual match in Wellington, which saw a sell-out crowd and an incredible atmosphere, the Warriors fans are being rewarded with a substantial upgrade.

The country's national stadium, Eden Park, which holds 50,000 fans, is shaping up to break records as the most attended rugby league match in the country.

The Warriors' current record sits at 38,412, which has been held since 2011 when the Warriors opened their account against the Parramatta Eels to kick-off their season at Eden Park.

Although the all-time current record holder for a rugby league match sits at 47,363, which was the New Zealand Kiwis against the Australian Kangaroos in the World Cup final in 1988.

The club is looking at keeping its annual Anzac Day clash in New Zealand for the long-term, with 2027 being the fourth year in a row that the fixture is taking place across the Tasman.

The growing passion across the country for the Warriors is an exciting time for the club, with chief executive Cameron George delighted to return to the national stadium.

“We're absolutely thrilled to confirm we'll be playing at Eden Park on Anzac Day next year,” George said.

“It will be the fourth different venue we've used for the match in four years.

“The occasion has such deep meaning for us playing on the day New Zealanders and Australians come together to pay respect to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. To do so at the country's national stadium and the biggest sporting venue will make it even more special.”

The popular demand for rugby league is a powerful indication that the country is ready for a second NRL franchise in New Zealand, with the competition's head honchos currently discussing where to take the 20th side following the PNG Chiefs.