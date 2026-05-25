Both fullbacks entered camp without being viewed as automatic selections, and neither player's grip on the No.1 jersey is guaranteed for the remainder of the series.

For James Tedesco, the pressure comes after being dropped from the Blues jersey for Dylan Edwards, with many questioning whether the veteran can still control an Origin contest the way he once did.

Despite that scrutiny, Tedesco's experience, competitiveness and ability to inject himself into the middle of the field remain among the most valuable traits in the game.

He has shown this consistently with the Roosters, and his partnership with Reece Robson has also flourished under the increased speed of the game, whilst linking up through the ruck.

Kalyn Ponga, however, enters with a different kind of expectation. Long regarded as one of the game's most naturally gifted attacking players, Ponga now faces the challenge of proving he can consistently own the Origin arena over Reece Walsh and lead Queensland through the biggest moments.

Both fullbacks are dominant ball runners capable of stepping in as first receiver and taking pressure off their halves, meaning they are expected to play a major role in shaping attacking movements on both sides of the field.

With the speed of the modern game continuing to rise, kick return metres and yardage out of trouble will be crucial in building momentum, placing extra focus on how both players perform under the high ball and breaking through the defensive line.

At the end of the day, it is simple: whichever fullback wins the yardage and momentum battle will decide the result for their state.

Their involvement in defence will also be vital, particularly with both sides expected to shift the ball early and generate an eyes-up footy style of attack, compared to the regular shape we may see at club level. One missed read or a try-saving tackle could completely swing momentum in such a tightly balanced contest.

Both players are capable of producing match-winning moments, and in many ways, the battle between Tedesco and Ponga shapes as a fight for man-of-the-match honours.