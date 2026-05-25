State of Origin's biggest stars will collide on Wednesday night, but it is the individual matchups between the NSW Blues and Queensland Maroons that will ultimately decide who takes first blood in the 2026 series opener.
From questioned selections to superstar reputations on the line, here are the five head-to-head battles set to shape Origin I.
5. James Tedesco vs Kalyn Ponga
Both fullbacks entered camp without being viewed as automatic selections, and neither player's grip on the No.1 jersey is guaranteed for the remainder of the series.
For James Tedesco, the pressure comes after being dropped from the Blues jersey for Dylan Edwards, with many questioning whether the veteran can still control an Origin contest the way he once did.
Despite that scrutiny, Tedesco's experience, competitiveness and ability to inject himself into the middle of the field remain among the most valuable traits in the game.
He has shown this consistently with the Roosters, and his partnership with Reece Robson has also flourished under the increased speed of the game, whilst linking up through the ruck.
Kalyn Ponga, however, enters with a different kind of expectation. Long regarded as one of the game's most naturally gifted attacking players, Ponga now faces the challenge of proving he can consistently own the Origin arena over Reece Walsh and lead Queensland through the biggest moments.
Both fullbacks are dominant ball runners capable of stepping in as first receiver and taking pressure off their halves, meaning they are expected to play a major role in shaping attacking movements on both sides of the field.
With the speed of the modern game continuing to rise, kick return metres and yardage out of trouble will be crucial in building momentum, placing extra focus on how both players perform under the high ball and breaking through the defensive line.
At the end of the day, it is simple: whichever fullback wins the yardage and momentum battle will decide the result for their state.
Their involvement in defence will also be vital, particularly with both sides expected to shift the ball early and generate an eyes-up footy style of attack, compared to the regular shape we may see at club level. One missed read or a try-saving tackle could completely swing momentum in such a tightly balanced contest.
Both players are capable of producing match-winning moments, and in many ways, the battle between Tedesco and Ponga shapes as a fight for man-of-the-match honours.
Interesting.
I suppose at the back of my mind I have known Koula and Fifita are centres, but it hadn’t penetrated my consciousness that they were going to be playing wing.
Surely to God the Qld and NSW selectors and coaches could have a found a few professional wingers rather than playing a couple of debutants out of position.