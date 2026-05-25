The NSW Blues have confirmed Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of the opening State of Origin match following an injury to his hamstring.
Scan results returned a minor hamstring injury, with Matt Burton joining the 20-man squad and Ethan Strange start at five-eighth in the fixture.
The injury took place at training at Polytec Stadium on the Central Coast.
“It doesn't change a great deal. We've trained well this week. rep football is you're working with the best of the best. If we're ever relying on just one player than where not a good team,” Daley said in a press conference on Tuesday morning.
Moses's hamstring injury is on the minor end of the scale. However, with one day out until kick-off, it was too big of an ask to have him play.
“It's not a major tear at all, very minor,” he added.
“Whenever you've got a pinch of a hammy, it's just too close in 48 hours.”
The Blues reshuffle will see Strange partner Raiders teammate Hudson Young on the left-hand side of the field.
The Blues will host the Queensland Maroons, who flew to Sydney yesterday, at Accor Stadium on Wednesday night.
Probably strengthens the team – playing a genuine 6 at 6 instead of a wanna-be-the-7 at 6.
Especially as Strange and Hudson Young will be familiar with how each other plays, and know what to expect.