The NSW Blues have confirmed Mitchell Moses has been ruled out of the opening State of Origin match following an injury to his hamstring.

Scan results returned a minor hamstring injury, with Matt Burton joining the 20-man squad and Ethan Strange start at five-eighth in the fixture.

The injury took place at training at Polytec Stadium on the Central Coast.

“It doesn't change a great deal. We've trained well this week. rep football is you're working with the best of the best. If we're ever relying on just one player than where not a good team,” Daley said in a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Moses's hamstring injury is on the minor end of the scale. However, with one day out until kick-off, it was too big of an ask to have him play.

“It's not a major tear at all, very minor,” he added.

“Whenever you've got a pinch of a hammy, it's just too close in 48 hours.”

The Blues reshuffle will see Strange partner Raiders teammate Hudson Young on the left-hand side of the field.

The Blues will host the Queensland Maroons, who flew to Sydney yesterday, at Accor Stadium on Wednesday night.