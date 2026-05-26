The North Queensland Cowboys have confirmed the double signing of Jesse Ramien and Sione Katoa from the Cronulla Sharks for the 2027 and 2028 NRL seasons.

Both outside backs have been heavily linked with the exit gate at Cronulla in recent weeks, and will move in the same direction on two-year contracts.

The move for the Cowboys will add plenty of strike to their back five where questions have lingered surrounding their best group moving forward under the coaching of Todd Payten, who has seen a dramatic turnaround from his side in 2026.

The Cowboys currently have Jaxon Purdue, Robert Derby, Zac Laybutt, Tom Chester, Braidon Burns and Viliami Vailea locked in to their fight for outside back spots in 2027, although Purdue is expected to play fullback given Scott Drinkwater's looming move to the St George Illawarra Dragons.

Ramien and Katoa would be expected to claim starting roles in that backline.

Ramien, who debuted in 2017, is one of the game's best centres on his day and has made 176 NRL appearances since debuting in 2017.

Katoa, on the other hand, has played 134 NRL games since debuting in 2018, with another 10 Tests for Tonga. He has scored 85 NRL tries.

His signing also likely means the Sharks will retain Sam Stonestreet beyond the end of his deal which expires at the end of 2026.

“The signings of Jesse and Sione significantly upgrades the level of depth in our backline,” Cowboys Recruitment Manager Clint Zammit said.

“They join Tom Chester, Braidon Burns, Rob Derby, Jaxon Purdue and James Walsh in being signed until at least the end of 2028, which creates great stability in the backline for our club.

“Jesse has been in the top echelon of centres in the NRL for the better part of a decade. He's experienced, can break tackles and is a strong defender.

“Sione is a wonderful finisher and carries the ball strongly out of his own end.”

Both players will link up with the Cowboys for pre-season in November.