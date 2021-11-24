Josh Hodgson's mooted move to the Wests Tigers has almost certainly collapsed following reports that talks between the Tigers and Raiders had broken down.

News of the veteran rake's scuppered shift was made public via a report from The Daily Telegraph on Thursday that suggested a financial impasse could not be overcome by the two parties.

While the Tigers had previously claimed that they were willing to pay as much as $500,000 of Hodgson's $800,000 contract to secure the 32-year-old's services, Canberra was said to be unsatisfied by this offer.

Should this initial proposal have been accepted, the English international was reportedly set to ink a two-year deal to wear the number nine jersey in Sydney's west.

With these conversations have disintegrated, it appears almost certain that Hodgson will remain in the nation's capital and continue on under Ricky Stuart's reign.

The Hull-born hooker has already resumed his pre-season program, with the 2022 season now set to be his eighth in lime green.

Although Wests are sure to be disappointed about missing out on the veteran's experience as they seek to snap their lengthy finals drought, the club will have coverage at dummy half given they currently have 'Triple Js' Jacob Liddle, Jake Simpkin and Jackson Hastings on their books.

The likelihood of Hodgson remaining in the ACT will also afford Stuart coverage in the same position should the embroiled Tom Starling face hefty legal sanctions following his arrest following a bar brawl in October.

Hodgson has made over 130 appearances in the NRL since joining the competition in 2015 and led the Raiders to their most recent grand final appearance in 2019.