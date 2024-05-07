Viliame Kikau will emerge as the big winner from Zero Tackle's NRL MVP for Round 9, surging into outright second spot.

An 18-vote performance from Kikau in the Bulldogs' win over the Wests Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Homebush saw the second-rower jump Zac Lomax, who failed to register a vote and now sits in third place.

Kikau however is still 20 points off the overall lead, with the pace still being set by star Manly Sea Eagles' fullback Tom Trbojevic.

He managed only five votes during the Sea Eagles' dramatic fadeout against the Canberra Raiders on Friday evening.

The other big improvers in the top ten were Scott Drinkwater (13 votes), and Dylan Edwards (18 votes), with the duo now sitting fifth and equal sixth respectively.

Five players managed to be voted unanimously as the best player on the park during Round 9, with Elliott Whitehead, Angus Crichton, AJ Brimson, Kodi Nikorima and Jackson Hastings all scoring a perfect 20 out of 20.

Brimson is the highest on the overall leaderboard of those players, now sitting in 26th place overall.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 9.

Top Ten

Correct as at May 7.