Australian Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V'Landys has revealed it's unlikely there will be four games on the agenda for Las Vegas next year.

In an issue that was first flagged in July when the slate of games was announced, a nearly ten-hour fest of rugby league was too much for some fans at Allegiant Stadium.

After the opening year in Sin City brought with it just two games as four NRL teams played, the 2025 edition saw an extra two games, with the Jillaroos whalloping England in a women's Test, and Wigan clashing with Warrington in an English Super League game.

"I think we'll go back to three games. I think four was too long. You could tell because the fans left their seats, so when their game was over, there were empty seats," V'landys said per News Corp.

"You want them to stay there and I think if you had three games they probably would have.

"With four games it's a long day. I got there at one o'clock and left at 11 o'clock, well that's a long day for anyone."

It's believed that, should a game be dropped from the program, the women's Test would be the one to go.

That's a view shared by Super League boss Rhodri Jones who confirmed the competition would be back next week.

"Well, I can confirm there will be a game here in Vegas of Super League next year. We had the conversation with the NRL earlier this week, they want us to be part of this event, the two teams in this event and ourselves have proven to them that we are an integral part of this event," Jones said on Sky Sports.

"Super League will be back here next year."

Jones also said all clubs would be invited to express interest in a Las Vegas game next year, with a number of teams expected to express interest.

The NRL's deal - a five-year contract that runs with Las Vegas to stage the season opener through to the end of 2028 - is likely to see all 17 teams travel at some point.

It's believed the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons are currently among the front-runners to travel to the entertainment capital of the world next year.