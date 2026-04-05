The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly put a freeze on all contract negotiations with the current playing group after their horror start to the year.\n\nIn the wake of what is the club's fifth straight loss to start 2026 - and ninth straight if the end of 2025 is included in the statistic - the Red V are believed to have told player managers that all contract negotiations have been suspended.\n\nit comes with head coach Shane Flanagan also under considerable pressure, although it's not believed the club are ready to make a call on their head coach, who won a premiership back in 2016 with the Cronulla Sharks.\n\nOPINION: Shane Flanagan has to go, but he isn't the only one\n\nThe Red V were believed to be well advanced into contract negotiations with Damien Cook in recent times, but he has now been informed that deal is no longer on the table.\n\nCook wants to play on into 2027 rather than retire, but his performance on Saturday night was poor.\n\nThe remainer of the Dragons' squad are also under the microscope, with a host of players including Mathew Feagai, Emre Guler, Blake Lawrie, Nathan Lawson, Luciano Leilua, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan and Christian Tuipulotu off-contract at the end of the season.\n\nOf that group, it's believed Tyrell Sloan is the most likely to leave, but if the Dragons go for a full roster overhaul, it could be among the biggest in the sport's history.\n\nJaydn Su'A is also yet to take up an option in his deal for 2026.\n\nWhat is unclear is whether the Dragons will also pull deals off the table for players external.\n\nWhile they have already signed Keaon Koloamatangi for 2026, it's believed they are in the market for a fullback, with discussions ongoing.\n\nTrai Fuller could join the club immediately given a clause in his Dolphins' deal, while they have also been linked to Scott Drinkwater and Jahream Bula.