The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed the NRL integrity unit is aware of an alleged incident at halftime during the club's Round 1 loss in Las Vegas to the Canberra Raiders.

Reports emerged on Sunday (Australian time) afternoon that a journalist from the Guardian - who asked not to be named but has since been confirmed by the club to be John Davidson - claimed he was grabbed by the throat and verbally abused by Warriors assistant coach Richard Agar.

It's understood the incident occurred as the Warriors coaching staff walked through the press box at halftime to get to the lifts, which would take them to the players' change rooms.

The journalist reported the incident to the NRL, with News Corp reporting a witness backed up the story.

The Warriors, in a short statement released on Monday, confirmed they were aware of the alleged incident.

"Post game I was made aware of an alleged incident at halftime involving assistant coach Richard Agar and an English journalist John Davidson from The Guardian," CEO Cameron George was quoted as saying.

"This morning I had the opportunity to speak with the NRL Integrity Unit. They are working through their process, which will include us.

"I hope their process will be efficient and prompt so we can provide clarity on the matter."

The report suggests the Warriors are waiting on CCTV footage from the stadium to be made available to the investigation, which the club are hoping will clear Agar's name.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed the matter is under investigation.

"The matter is of concern for us and if the allegations are true...the matter is under review by the integrity team," Abdo said.

"The allegations are serious and we will have a look at all the evidence and make a decision really quickly."