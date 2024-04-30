12 votes for star Manly Sea Eagles' fullback Tom Trbojevic has been enough for him to extend his lead in the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL MVP race.
The performance for Trbojevic - coming during a win over the Parramatta Eels - has seen his lead extend to 18 votes over Zac Lomax, who remains in second spot despite not gaining a single vote during the St George Illawarra Dragons' heavy loss to the Sydney Roosters.
Brisbane Broncos' lock forward Patrick Carrigan, Melbourne Storm halfback and Manly halfback Daly Cherry-Evans all picked up votes to ensure they would sit in the top five.
Four players managed perfect games across the course of the weekend, with Gold Coast Titans' second-rower David Fifita, Sydney Roosters young half Sam Walker, Penrith Panthers and Origin winger Brian To'o and Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes all scoring 20.
In the other games, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Reece Walsh, Adam Reynolds, Trai Fuller, David Armstrong and Jackson Hastings were all voted as the best player on the ground by at least one judge.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Round 8.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Shaun Johnson
|3
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|2
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|AJ Brimson
|1
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Shaun Johnson
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|4
|Nat Butcher
|Nat Butcher
|Angus Crichton
|Nat Butcher
|3
|Angus Crichton
|Joseph Manu
|Nat Butcher
|Angus Crichton
|2
|Joseph Manu
|Angus Crichton
|Dominic Young
|Joseph Manu
|1
|James Tedesco
|Dominic Young
|Joseph Manu
|James Tedesco
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Cameron Munster
|Jahrome Hughes
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|4
|Jahrome Hughes
|Cameron Munster
|Jahrome Hughes
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|3
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Jahrome Hughes
|2
|Xavier Coates
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Xavier Coates
|1
|Eliesa Katoa
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Harry Grant
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reuben Garrick
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Reuben Garrick
|Reuben Garrick
|Tom Trbojevic
|3
|Clinton Gutherson
|Tom Trbojevic
|Tom Trbojevic
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Tom Trbojevic
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Jason Saab
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Adam Reynolds
|Reece Walsh
|Adam Reynolds
|4
|Adam Reynolds
|Patrick Carrigan
|Adam Reynolds
|Reece Walsh
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Payne Haas
|Patrick Carrigan
|Payne Haas
|2
|Payne Haas
|Reece Walsh
|Payne Haas
|Patrick Carrigan
|1
|Brendan Piakura
|Brendan Piakura
|Jock Madden
|Brendan Piakura
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|Brian To'o
|4
|Dylan Edwards
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Dylan Edwards
|3
|Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
|Dylan Edwards
|Dylan Edwards
|Paul Alamoti
|2
|Paul Alamoti
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Paul Alamoti
|Chad Townsend
|1
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Paul Alamoti
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Jeremiah Nanai
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Trai Fuller
|David Armstrong
|Jackson Hastings
|David Armstrong
|4
|David Armstrong
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|Trai Fuller
|3
|Jackson Hastings
|Jackson Hastings
|David Armstrong
|Jackson Hastings
|2
|Jamayne Isaako
|Bradman Best
|Bradman Best
|Isaiya Katoa
|1
|Josh Kerr
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Jamayne Isaako
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Blayke Brailey
|3
|Sione Katoa
|Blayke Brailey
|Sione Katoa
|Jesse Ramien
|2
|Oregon Kaufusi
|Sione Katoa
|Teig Wilton
|Sione Katoa
|1
|Blayke Brailey
|Teig Wilton
|Blayke Brailey
|Daniel Atkinson
Top ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Tom
Trbojevic
|12
|99
|2
|Zac
Lomax
|0
|81
|3
|Patrick
Carrigan
|12
|80
|4
|Jahrome
Hughes
|16
|77
|5
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|19
|74
|6
|Scott
Drinkwater
|0
|66
|6
|Viliame
Kikau
|0
|66
|8
|Kalyn
Ponga
|0
|65
|8
|Ronaldo
Mulitalo
|0
|65
|10
|Joseph
Manu
|8
|60
Click here for the full leaderboard.
The leaderboard is correct as of May 1.