12 votes for star Manly Sea Eagles' fullback Tom Trbojevic has been enough for him to extend his lead in the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL MVP race.

The performance for Trbojevic - coming during a win over the Parramatta Eels - has seen his lead extend to 18 votes over Zac Lomax, who remains in second spot despite not gaining a single vote during the St George Illawarra Dragons' heavy loss to the Sydney Roosters.

Brisbane Broncos' lock forward Patrick Carrigan, Melbourne Storm halfback and Manly halfback Daly Cherry-Evans all picked up votes to ensure they would sit in the top five.

Four players managed perfect games across the course of the weekend, with Gold Coast Titans' second-rower David Fifita, Sydney Roosters young half Sam Walker, Penrith Panthers and Origin winger Brian To'o and Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes all scoring 20.

In the other games, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Reece Walsh, Adam Reynolds, Trai Fuller, David Armstrong and Jackson Hastings were all voted as the best player on the ground by at least one judge.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 8.

 2024-04-25T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
24
FT
27
   GLD
   Crowd: 23,912
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 David Fifita David Fifita David Fifita David Fifita
4 Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Shaun Johnson
3 AJ Brimson AJ Brimson AJ Brimson Addin Fonua-Blake
2 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad AJ Brimson
1 Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson Shaun Johnson Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

 

 2024-04-25T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
STI   
18
FT
60
   SYD
   Crowd: 40,727
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Sam Walker Sam Walker Sam Walker Sam Walker
4 Nat Butcher Nat Butcher Angus Crichton Nat Butcher
3 Angus Crichton Joseph Manu Nat Butcher Angus Crichton
2 Joseph Manu Angus Crichton Dominic Young Joseph Manu
1 James Tedesco Dominic Young Joseph Manu James Tedesco

 

 2024-04-25T09:50:00Z 
 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
54
FT
20
   SOU
   Crowd: 25,149
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Cameron Munster Jahrome Hughes Cameron Munster Cameron Munster
4 Jahrome Hughes Cameron Munster Jahrome Hughes Ryan Papenhuyzen
3 Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Ryan Papenhuyzen Jahrome Hughes
2 Xavier Coates Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa Xavier Coates
1 Eliesa Katoa Xavier Coates Xavier Coates Harry Grant

 

 2024-04-26T10:00:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
32
FT
18
   PAR
   Crowd: 17,385
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Reuben Garrick Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans
4 Daly Cherry-Evans Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Tom Trbojevic
3 Clinton Gutherson Tom Trbojevic Tom Trbojevic Reuben Garrick
2 Tom Trbojevic Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson
1 Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Jason Saab

 

 2024-04-27T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
10
FT
34
   BRI
   Crowd: 17,351
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Reece Walsh Adam Reynolds Reece Walsh Adam Reynolds
4 Adam Reynolds Patrick Carrigan Adam Reynolds Reece Walsh
3 Patrick Carrigan Payne Haas Patrick Carrigan Payne Haas
2 Payne Haas Reece Walsh Payne Haas Patrick Carrigan
1 Brendan Piakura Brendan Piakura Jock Madden Brendan Piakura

 

 2024-04-27T09:35:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
20
FT
26
   PEN
   Crowd: 20,960
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Brian To'o Brian To'o Brian To'o Brian To'o
4 Dylan Edwards Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Dylan Edwards
3 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki Dylan Edwards Dylan Edwards Paul Alamoti
2 Paul Alamoti Jeremiah Nanai Paul Alamoti Chad Townsend
1 Jeremiah Nanai Paul Alamoti Jeremiah Nanai Jeremiah Nanai

 

 2024-04-28T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
14
FT
18
   NEW
   Crowd: 18,033
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Trai Fuller David Armstrong Jackson Hastings David Armstrong
4 David Armstrong Trai Fuller Trai Fuller Trai Fuller
3 Jackson Hastings Jackson Hastings David Armstrong Jackson Hastings
2 Jamayne Isaako Bradman Best Bradman Best Isaiya Katoa
1 Josh Kerr Jamayne Isaako Jamayne Isaako Jamayne Isaako

 

 2024-04-28T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
0
FT
40
   CRO
   Crowd: 15,820
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes
4 Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Blayke Brailey
3 Sione Katoa Blayke Brailey Sione Katoa Jesse Ramien
2 Oregon Kaufusi Sione Katoa Teig Wilton Sione Katoa
1 Blayke Brailey Teig Wilton Blayke Brailey Daniel Atkinson

The leaderboard is correct as of May 1.