12 votes for star Manly Sea Eagles' fullback Tom Trbojevic has been enough for him to extend his lead in the 2024 Zero Tackle NRL MVP race.

The performance for Trbojevic - coming during a win over the Parramatta Eels - has seen his lead extend to 18 votes over Zac Lomax, who remains in second spot despite not gaining a single vote during the St George Illawarra Dragons' heavy loss to the Sydney Roosters.

Brisbane Broncos' lock forward Patrick Carrigan, Melbourne Storm halfback and Manly halfback Daly Cherry-Evans all picked up votes to ensure they would sit in the top five.

Four players managed perfect games across the course of the weekend, with Gold Coast Titans' second-rower David Fifita, Sydney Roosters young half Sam Walker, Penrith Panthers and Origin winger Brian To'o and Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes all scoring 20.

In the other games, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes, Reece Walsh, Adam Reynolds, Trai Fuller, David Armstrong and Jackson Hastings were all voted as the best player on the ground by at least one judge.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Round 8.

Go Media Stadium NZW 24 FT 27 GLD MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

4 Pines Park MAN 32 FT 18 PAR MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

QLD Country Bank NQL 20 FT 26 PEN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

Top ten

Click here for the full leaderboard.

The leaderboard is correct as of May 1.