Footy? Pie? Footy pie!

We've all seen the TV ad from the 90s. But what actually is the "ultimate footy pie"?

Sure, the tried and tested beef mince is a good shout, but there are those days where you want a pie, but also have a hankerin' for some chicken... but the plain chicken pies just don't have the right flavour to curb your cravings.

Well, thanks to a brand new collaboration from two Australian icons, you can now take a big old bite of the Chicken & Gravy Pie, brought to you by the pie experts - Four‘N Twenty, of course - and the chicken experts at Red Rooster.

And it comes at the perfect time – just in time for winter and footy!

This delicious and comforting pillow of goodness is the perfect one-handed eat: the Red Rooster signature Roast Chicken that everyone knows and loves, smothered in delicious gravy and encased in Four‘N Twenty golden flaky pie pastry. Yum!

Smash a Chicken & Gravy Pie on its own, in a Combo with Chips and a Drink, or make it a meal with our Chicken Pie Box - a Pie, a piece of crunchy fried chicken, potato & gravy, plus the old chips and drink.

The NEW RED ROOSTER X FOUR‘N TWENTY CHICKEN & GRAVY PIE will be available for a LIMITED TIME ONLY on menus at Red Rooster restaurants nationally from Wednesday 15th May 2024. Available via Drive Thru, Dine In, Take Away, Click & Collect and Delivery.

So whether you're heading to Belmore, Leichhart, Suncorp - or just watching the footy in the comfort of your own home - there's a Chicken & Gravy Pie for everyone.

Head to Red Rooster TODAY!