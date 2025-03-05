The Newcastle Knights are reportedly set to hand a contract extension to a valuable piece of their forward pack following Sebastian Su'a's departure and Brodie Jones's retention.

Previously linked with a move to the Super League and a rumoured target for rival NRL clubs, reports emerged at the end of last season that Croker was set to exit the Knights.

However, he ended up re-signing with the team in October for this season and is set to be handed another contract extension from the Knights in the coming weeks, which will see him remain at the club until the end of 2026, per The Newcastle Herald.

In what will follow the retention of Brodie Jones, the 25-year-old has been a valuable piece of the Knights forward pack which saw him make 16 appearances last season.

An U16s and U18s member of the NSW Blues team, he has been in the club's pathways system since 2015 and will be looking to add to his tally of 58 career first-grade matches.

“He has played some of his best football this year. Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field," Knights Director of Football Peter Parr recently said of Croker.