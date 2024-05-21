Wyatt Raymond and Grant Atkins have both been left out of main officiating duties for Round 12 of the NRL season, with Belinda Sharpe and Liam Kennedy both scheduled to control a game this weekend.

Coming off Magic Round where yet more controversy was directed at the match officiating group, Raymond (who controlled the Melbourne Storm's heavy win over the Parramatta Eels on Sunday) and Atkins (who officiated the Penrith Panthers' shock loss to the New Zealand Warriors) have both been rested by the NRL.

Raymond, who has been touted as one of the upcoming referees in the game, will still run the sideline on Friday in the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm clash, before backing up in the bunker for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels, while Atkins is on double bunker duty on Thursday for the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, before backing up with the Manly and Melbourne clash.

That clash - so often referred to as the Battle of Brookvale - will be controlled by Ashley Klein.

The weekend's other big game between the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks will be controlled by Gerard Sutton with support from Klein in the bunker, while last year's grand final referee takes charge of the Bulldogs and Dragons before officating the Raiders and Roosters from the bunker. Given his commitments are over early in the week, he may well be on track to officiate Origin 1.

Sharpe will be appointed to the North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers, while Kennedy takes charge of the New Zealand Warriors and Dolphins in Auckland on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the full appointments for Round 12.

Adam GeeZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Kasey BadgerGrant AtkinsZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiDamian Brady

Belinda SharpeDavid Munro and Tyson BroughMatt NoyenDavid MunroTaylor Worth

Ashley KleinWyatt Raymond and Chris SuttonGrant AtkinsWyatt RaymondClayton Wills

Todd SmithJon Stone and Drew OultramAdam GeeJon StoneKieren Irons

Gerard SuttonPhil Henderson and Matt NoyenAshley KleinMatt NoyenJake Sutherland

Chris ButlerZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Clayton WillsWyatt RaymondZiggy Przeklasa-AdamskiMitch Currie

Peter GoughDamian Brady and Michael WiseKasey BadgerDamian BradyTyson Brough

Liam KennedyJarrod Cole and Nick PelgraveGerard SuttonNick PelgravePaki Parkinson