Wyatt Raymond and Grant Atkins have both been left out of main officiating duties for Round 12 of the NRL season, with Belinda Sharpe and Liam Kennedy both scheduled to control a game this weekend.
Coming off Magic Round where yet more controversy was directed at the match officiating group, Raymond (who controlled the Melbourne Storm's heavy win over the Parramatta Eels on Sunday) and Atkins (who officiated the Penrith Panthers' shock loss to the New Zealand Warriors) have both been rested by the NRL.
Raymond, who has been touted as one of the upcoming referees in the game, will still run the sideline on Friday in the Manly Sea Eagles and Melbourne Storm clash, before backing up in the bunker for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels, while Atkins is on double bunker duty on Thursday for the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons, before backing up with the Manly and Melbourne clash.
That clash - so often referred to as the Battle of Brookvale - will be controlled by Ashley Klein.
The weekend's other big game between the Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks will be controlled by Gerard Sutton with support from Klein in the bunker, while last year's grand final referee takes charge of the Bulldogs and Dragons before officating the Raiders and Roosters from the bunker. Given his commitments are over early in the week, he may well be on track to officiate Origin 1.
Sharpe will be appointed to the North Queensland Cowboys and Wests Tigers, while Kennedy takes charge of the New Zealand Warriors and Dolphins in Auckland on Sunday afternoon.
Here are the full appointments for Round 12.
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Kasey Badger
Bunker officials: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Damian Brady
Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Touch judges: David Munro and Tyson Brough
Bunker officials: Matt Noyen
Standby referee: David Munro
Standby touch judge: Taylor Worth
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch judges: Wyatt Raymond and Chris Sutton
Bunker officials: Grant Atkins
Standby referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby touch judge: Clayton Wills
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch judges: Jon Stone and Drew Oultram
Bunker officials: Adam Gee
Standby referee: Jon Stone
Standby touch judge: Kieren Irons
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch judges: Phil Henderson and Matt Noyen
Bunker officials: Ashley Klein
Standby referee: Matt Noyen
Standby touch judge: Jake Sutherland
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch judges: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Clayton Wills
Bunker officials: Wyatt Raymond
Standby referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Standby touch judge: Mitch Currie
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch judges: Damian Brady and Michael Wise
Bunker officials: Kasey Badger
Standby referee: Damian Brady
Standby touch judge: Tyson Brough
Referee: Liam Kennedy
Touch judges: Jarrod Cole and Nick Pelgrave
Bunker officials: Gerard Sutton
Standby referee: Nick Pelgrave
Standby touch judge: Paki Parkinson