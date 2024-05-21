Nicho Hynes was the big mover from Magic Round as a perfect 20 votes allowed him to move into the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the conclusion of Round 11.

Hynes was one of eight players who cracked a perfect score - 20 out of 20 - during the NRL's biggest party of the regular season.

That came in what may well have been the game of the weekend, with the Cronulla Sharks winning a high-scoring blockbuster 38 points to 30 over the Sydney Roosters.

Elsewhere, all of Ethan Strange, Selwyn Cobbo, David Armstrong, Tom Dearden, Te Maire Martin, Harry Grant and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow were all voted a full 20 out of 20 by our panel of four judges.

Hynes' 20 votes moves him into ninth spot, while the next of the big scorers from the weekend was the returning Tabuai-Fidow, who, despite his run of injuries, sits in 13th spot.

Tom Trbojevic is still narrowly clinging onto the overall lead with 104 votes, just four ahead of Scott Drinkwater who managed to poll nine votes over the weekend. Patrick Carrigan (11 votes) and James Tedesco (3 votes) were the only other players in the top ten to score over the weekend.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Magic Round.

 2024-05-17T08:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
CBR   
24
FT
20
   CAN
    #NRLRaidersBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Ethan Strange Ethan Strange
4 Hudson Young Jacob Kiraz Jacob Kiraz Hudson Young
3 Stephen Crichton Kaeo Weekes Hudson Young Stephen Crichton
2 Jacob Kiraz Hudson Young Drew Hutchison Jacob Kiraz
1 Jordan Rapana Stephen Crichton Kaeo Weekes Matt Burton

 

 2024-05-17T10:05:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
MAN   
12
FT
13
   BRI
    #NRLManlyBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Selwyn Cobbo Selwyn Cobbo Selwyn Cobbo Selwyn Cobbo
4 Reuben Garrick Tolutau Koula Tolutau Koula Reuben Garrick
3 Patrick Carrigan Reuben Garrick Patrick Carrigan Patrick Carrigan
2 Tolutau Koula Patrick Carrigan Haumole Olakau'atu Jock Madden
1 Haumole Olakau'atu Haumole Olakau'atu Tommy Talau Tolutau Koula

 

 2024-05-18T05:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
GLD   
24
FT
28
   NEW
    #NRLTitansKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 David Armstrong David Armstrong David Armstrong David Armstrong
4 David Fifita David Fifita Brian Kelly Brian Kelly
3 Greg Marzhew Greg Marzhew David Fifita David Fifita
2 Brian Kelly Erin Clark Greg Marzhew Greg Marzhew
1 Dylan Lucas Dylan Lucas Alofiana Khan-Pereira Sam Verrills

 

 2024-05-18T07:30:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
38
FT
30
   SYD
   Crowd: 48,934
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes Nicho Hynes
4 Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Joseph Suaalii
3 Joseph Suaalii Joseph Suaalii Joseph Suaalii Jesse Ramien
2 Cameron McInnes James Tedesco Cameron McInnes Cameron McInnes
1 James Tedesco Cameron McInnes Junior Pauga Kayal Iro

 

 2024-05-18T09:45:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
SOU   
22
FT
28
   NQL
   Crowd: 50,708
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Tom Dearden
4 Latrell Mitchell Reece Robson Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell
3 Reece Robson Scott Drinkwater Reece Robson Scott Drinkwater
2 Scott Drinkwater Latrell Mitchell Cody Walker Reece Robson
1 Cody Walker Cody Walker Scott Drinkwater Cody Walker

 

 2024-05-19T03:50:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
NZW   
22
FT
20
   PEN
   Crowd: 40,472
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Te Maire Martin Tom Dearden Tom Dearden Te Maire Martin
4 Taine Tuaupiki Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Taine Tuaupiki
3 Jarome Luai Reece Robson Scott Drinkwater Jarome Luai
2 Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Cody Walker Reece Robson Ali Leiataua
1 Isaah Yeo Scott Drinkwater Cody Walker Isaah Yeo

 

 2024-05-19T06:05:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
MEL   
48
FT
16
   PAR
    #NRLStormEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant Harry Grant
4 Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa Eliesa Katoa Xavier Coates
3 Xavier Coates Xavier Coates Xavier Coates Eliesa Katoa
2 Reimis Smith Sua Fa'alogo Sua Fa'alogo Reimis Smith
1 J'maine Hopgood Reimis Smith Blaize Talagi Nick Meaney

 

 2024-05-19T08:25:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
WST   
12
FT
24
   DOL
    #NRLTigersDolphins
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
4 Jeremy Marshall-King Jeremy Marshall-King Jeremy Marshall-King Justin Olam
3 Justin Olam Justin Olam Justin Olam Jeremy Marshall-King
2 Mark Nicholls Mark Nicholls Connelly Lemuelu Apisai Koroisau
1 Connelly Lemuelu Connelly Lemuelu Stefano Utoikamanu Mark Nicholls

