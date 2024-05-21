Nicho Hynes was the big mover from Magic Round as a perfect 20 votes allowed him to move into the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the conclusion of Round 11.

Hynes was one of eight players who cracked a perfect score - 20 out of 20 - during the NRL's biggest party of the regular season.

That came in what may well have been the game of the weekend, with the Cronulla Sharks winning a high-scoring blockbuster 38 points to 30 over the Sydney Roosters.

Elsewhere, all of Ethan Strange, Selwyn Cobbo, David Armstrong, Tom Dearden, Te Maire Martin, Harry Grant and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow were all voted a full 20 out of 20 by our panel of four judges.

Hynes' 20 votes moves him into ninth spot, while the next of the big scorers from the weekend was the returning Tabuai-Fidow, who, despite his run of injuries, sits in 13th spot.

Tom Trbojevic is still narrowly clinging onto the overall lead with 104 votes, just four ahead of Scott Drinkwater who managed to poll nine votes over the weekend. Patrick Carrigan (11 votes) and James Tedesco (3 votes) were the only other players in the top ten to score over the weekend.

To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.

Here are all the votes from Magic Round.

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.

Leaderboard correct as at May 21.