Nicho Hynes was the big mover from Magic Round as a perfect 20 votes allowed him to move into the top ten of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP at the conclusion of Round 11.
Hynes was one of eight players who cracked a perfect score - 20 out of 20 - during the NRL's biggest party of the regular season.
That came in what may well have been the game of the weekend, with the Cronulla Sharks winning a high-scoring blockbuster 38 points to 30 over the Sydney Roosters.
Elsewhere, all of Ethan Strange, Selwyn Cobbo, David Armstrong, Tom Dearden, Te Maire Martin, Harry Grant and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow were all voted a full 20 out of 20 by our panel of four judges.
Hynes' 20 votes moves him into ninth spot, while the next of the big scorers from the weekend was the returning Tabuai-Fidow, who, despite his run of injuries, sits in 13th spot.
Tom Trbojevic is still narrowly clinging onto the overall lead with 104 votes, just four ahead of Scott Drinkwater who managed to poll nine votes over the weekend. Patrick Carrigan (11 votes) and James Tedesco (3 votes) were the only other players in the top ten to score over the weekend.
To remind you how this works, each week, our panel - made up of Matt Clements (Zero Tackle founder), Dan Nichols and Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle writers) and myself as editor will cast votes on each game in a 5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.
The best player on-field receives five votes, the next four, and so on. That means a player could realistically gain 20 votes in a single game, although no one was on that level in the first half of Round 1.
Here are all the votes from Magic Round.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|Ethan Strange
|4
|Hudson Young
|Jacob Kiraz
|Jacob Kiraz
|Hudson Young
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|Kaeo Weekes
|Hudson Young
|Stephen Crichton
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|Hudson Young
|Drew Hutchison
|Jacob Kiraz
|1
|Jordan Rapana
|Stephen Crichton
|Kaeo Weekes
|Matt Burton
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Selwyn Cobbo
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|Tolutau Koula
|Tolutau Koula
|Reuben Garrick
|3
|Patrick Carrigan
|Reuben Garrick
|Patrick Carrigan
|Patrick Carrigan
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|Patrick Carrigan
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Jock Madden
|1
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Tommy Talau
|Tolutau Koula
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|David Armstrong
|David Armstrong
|David Armstrong
|David Armstrong
|4
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|Brian Kelly
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|David Fifita
|David Fifita
|2
|Brian Kelly
|Erin Clark
|Greg Marzhew
|Greg Marzhew
|1
|Dylan Lucas
|Dylan Lucas
|Alofiana Khan-Pereira
|Sam Verrills
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|4
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Jesse Ramien
|Joseph Suaalii
|3
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|Joseph Suaalii
|Jesse Ramien
|2
|Cameron McInnes
|James Tedesco
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|1
|James Tedesco
|Cameron McInnes
|Junior Pauga
|Kayal Iro
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Latrell Mitchell
|Reece Robson
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|3
|Reece Robson
|Scott Drinkwater
|Reece Robson
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Scott Drinkwater
|Latrell Mitchell
|Cody Walker
|Reece Robson
|1
|Cody Walker
|Cody Walker
|Scott Drinkwater
|Cody Walker
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Te Maire Martin
|Tom Dearden
|Tom Dearden
|Te Maire Martin
|4
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Latrell Mitchell
|Latrell Mitchell
|Taine Tuaupiki
|3
|Jarome Luai
|Reece Robson
|Scott Drinkwater
|Jarome Luai
|2
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Cody Walker
|Reece Robson
|Ali Leiataua
|1
|Isaah Yeo
|Scott Drinkwater
|Cody Walker
|Isaah Yeo
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|Harry Grant
|4
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Xavier Coates
|Eliesa Katoa
|2
|Reimis Smith
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Sua Fa'alogo
|Reimis Smith
|1
|J'maine Hopgood
|Reimis Smith
|Blaize Talagi
|Nick Meaney
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|4
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Justin Olam
|3
|Justin Olam
|Justin Olam
|Justin Olam
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|2
|Mark Nicholls
|Mark Nicholls
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Apisai Koroisau
|1
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Mark Nicholls
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Tom
Trbojevic
|0
|104
|2
|Scott
Drinkwater
|9
|100
|3
|Dylan
Edwards
|0
|93
|4
|Zac
Lomax
|0
|91
|4
|Patrick
Carrigan
|11
|91
|6
|Viliame
Kikau
|0
|84
|7
|James
Tedesco
|3
|82
|8
|Jahrome
Hughes
|0
|77
|9
|Nicho
Hynes
|20
|76
|10
|Daly
Cherry-Evans
|0
|75
Click here to view the full leaderboard.
Leaderboard correct as at May 21.