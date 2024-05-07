New South Wales State of Origin coach Michael Maguire is reportedly weighing up Jesse Ramien as a potential debutant.

Maguire has said more than once this year since being appointed to take over from Brad Fittler at the helm of the Blues that he would select his team based on form.

That has promised plenty of changes, with questions over the fullback jumper, the potential involvement of Zac Lomax and a number of established Blues' stalwarts hanging onto their spots by a thread.

According to 9News and The Sydney Morning Herald journalist Michael Chammas, Ramien has now been contacted by coach Maguire with an eye towards being in the mix for selection in this year's series.

"Coach Michael Maguire has had a phone call with Jesse Ramien about his future in the NSW jumper. He wanted to let Ramien know that he has a chance at being selected for Origin I," Chammas said.

"He is a bolter for that side ... Maguire will be keeping a close eye on how he performs over the coming weeks."

The move to have Ramien in the mix for an Origin call up will come as an undoubted surprise to most, but his form in a Sharks' side who sit top of the table has been excellent.

Now with 130 games of NRL experience under his belt, Ramien has scored twice, added three try assists, 30 tackle busts, 3 line breaks and is averaging 148 metres per game this season.

His defence leaves a little to be desired, and the Blues' race for centre positions is a competitive field, with the likes of Stephen Crichton and Bradman Best in the mix alongside fullbacks Tom Trbojevic and Latrell Mitchell, who are behind James Tedesco and Dylan Edwards in the shootout for the number one jumper.

The Blues' team for Game 1 of this year's State of Origin series will be named after Round 12.