The New Zealand Warriors have announced the extension of an impressive young forward, who will be upgraded to the team's Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season.
One of the best forwards coming through the club's pathways system, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, has agreed to a two-year contract extension. This will see him progress from the development list in 2025 to the team's Top 30 roster the following season.
Aiming to become the last player to make his NRL debut, following the likes of Demitric Vaimauga, Ali Leiataua, Jacob Laban, Zyon Maiu'u and Leka Halasima, the 19-year-old spent this year in the NSW Cup after bypassing the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.
This saw him claim the 2024 NSW Cup Clubman of the Year award, adding to his trophy cabinet - he won the 2023 SG Ball Cup Clubman of the Year award.
It has also been announced that his name has been changed from Eddie Toeava to Eddie Ieremia-Toeava
“This contract extension is a testament firstly to Eddie's hard work – you'd struggle to find many people who train harder than him – but also to the success of our pathways system,” said New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.
“As that grows, we hope to see more players like Eddie break through. He's come through the grades, worked hard and hopefully is now ready to take that next step.”
New Zealand Warriors Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak
3. Rocco Berry
4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
5. Edward Kosi
6. Luke Metcalf
7. Te Maire Martin
8. James Fisher-Harris
9. Wayde Egan
10. Mitch Barnett
11. Kurt Capewell
12. Jackson Ford
13. Tohu Harris
Interchange
14. Dylan Walker
15. Erin Clark
16. Marata Niukore
17. Chanel Harris-Tavita
Rest of squad
18. Tom Ale
19. Bunty Afoa
20. Motu Pasikala
21. Ali Leiataua
22. Freddy Lussick
23. Zyon Maiu'u
24. Jacob Laban
25. Adam Pompey
26. Demitric Sifakula
27. Taine Tuaupiki
28. Leka Halasima
29. Tanah Boyd
30. Samuel Healey
2025 development list
1. Kahu Capper
2. Kalani Going
3. Tanner Stowers-Smith
4. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava