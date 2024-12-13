The New Zealand Warriors have announced the extension of an impressive young forward, who will be upgraded to the team's Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season.

One of the best forwards coming through the club's pathways system, Eddie Ieremia-Toeava, has agreed to a two-year contract extension. This will see him progress from the development list in 2025 to the team's Top 30 roster the following season.

Aiming to become the last player to make his NRL debut, following the likes of Demitric Vaimauga, Ali Leiataua, Jacob Laban, Zyon Maiu'u and Leka Halasima, the 19-year-old spent this year in the NSW Cup after bypassing the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup competitions.

This saw him claim the 2024 NSW Cup Clubman of the Year award, adding to his trophy cabinet - he won the 2023 SG Ball Cup Clubman of the Year award.

It has also been announced that his name has been changed from Eddie Toeava to Eddie Ieremia-Toeava

“This contract extension is a testament firstly to Eddie's hard work – you'd struggle to find many people who train harder than him – but also to the success of our pathways system,” said New Zealand Warriors general manager recruitment, pathways and development Andrew McFadden.

“As that grows, we hope to see more players like Eddie break through. He's come through the grades, worked hard and hopefully is now ready to take that next step.”

New Zealand Warriors Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Edward Kosi

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Te Maire Martin

8. James Fisher-Harris

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitch Barnett

11. Kurt Capewell

12. Jackson Ford

13. Tohu Harris

Interchange

14. Dylan Walker

15. Erin Clark

16. Marata Niukore

17. Chanel Harris-Tavita

Rest of squad

18. Tom Ale

19. Bunty Afoa

20. Motu Pasikala

21. Ali Leiataua

22. Freddy Lussick

23. Zyon Maiu'u

24. Jacob Laban

25. Adam Pompey

26. Demitric Sifakula

27. Taine Tuaupiki

28. Leka Halasima

29. Tanah Boyd

30. Samuel Healey

2025 development list

1. Kahu Capper

2. Kalani Going

3. Tanner Stowers-Smith

4. Eddie Ieremia-Toeava