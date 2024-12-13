Rugby League has long been a stage for some of the most dramatic and unpredictable moments in Australian sport.

The beauty of the sport often lies in its capacity for surprises - games where the underdogs rise against the odds to topple the giants, especially in the games that matter.

Upsets, particularly those in the finals, become the stuff of legend, celebrated for the audacity and determination shown by teams that refused to bow to expectations.

Whether it's a David vs Goliath moment or an overlooked team finding their stride, these victories remind us why we love the game.

1967: Canterbury Bulldogs 12 def. St George Dragons 11

St George entered this one with an aura of invincibility, having won 11 consecutive premierships - a dynasty that seemed unbreakable.

Canterbury, the clear underdogs, played a tactically disciplined game, disrupting the Dragons' rhythm and keeping the score tight throughout.

The Bulldogs' defence was heroic, standing firm against the attacking brilliance of stars like Graeme Langlands and Johnny Raper.

With composure in key moments, Canterbury edged out a narrow victory, ending St George's unprecedented run of dominance and proving that even the greatest dynasties are not meant to last forever.

1969: Balmain Tigers 11 def. South Sydney Rabbitohs 2

The 1969 Grand Final remains one of the greatest upsets in rugby league history.

South Sydney entered the game as overwhelming favourites with a star-studded lineup featuring some of the era's best players.

Balmain, on the other hand, employed controversial stalling tactics that frustrated the Rabbitohs and kept them out of the game.

Despite Souths' dominance in previous years, the Tigers executed with disciplined defence and time management to secure a memorable victory.

1975: St George Dragons 8 def. Eastern Suburbs Roosters 5

The Roosters came into this semi-final on a record-breaking 19-game winning streak and were expected to cruise past the Dragons.

They had thrashed St George 41-7 earlier in the season, further reinforcing their status as the team to beat.

However, the Dragons turned the tables with a gritty defensive performance and a tactical kicking game that nullified the Roosters' potent attack.

The narrow three-point victory shocked fans and pundits alike, as St George halted one of the most dominant streaks in rugby league history.

1986: Parramatta Eels 4 def. Canterbury Bulldogs 2

In one of the lowest-scoring grand finals ever, the Eels overcame the Bulldogs in a gritty affair.

Canterbury's formidable attacking lineup was expected to dominate, but Parramatta's disciplined defence kept the Dogs scoreless for the entire match.

Peter Sterling's leadership and the Eels' ability to capitalise on a single penalty goal proved the difference.

The victory ended Parramatta's premiership drought and remains one of the most unique upsets in rugby league history.

1989: Canberra Raiders 19 def. Balmain Tigers 14

The Tigers, boasting star players like Wayne Pearce and Benny Elias, were favoured to win the grand final after a strong season.

The Raiders dramatically overcame a halftime deficit to force extra time.

In one of the most iconic moments in rugby league history, Steve Jackson powered through multiple defenders to score the winning try, delivering Canberra their first-ever premiership.

The match is remembered not just for the upset but for its thrilling narrative, making it one of the greatest grand finals of all time.