The Parramatta Eels NRLW have confirmed they have extended the contracts of five players for the upcoming 2025 NRLW season.

Headlined by the team's 2024 NRLW Player of the Year, Elise Albert, the club has also announced the re-signings of Rosie Beckett, Bree Eales, Madeline Jones and Mia Middleton.

Albert has agreed to a two-year contract extension until the end of 2026 after being the key focal point in attack for Papua New Guinea at the 2024 Pacific Championships against Australia, New Zealand and Tonga.

“Parramatta is my family away from home, and I am so pleased that the Club has provided me with the opportunity to continue my rugby league journey in the NRLW," Albert said.

“I have really enjoyed my time at Parramatta as both a player and my role with the community, and I am excited to return in 2025 and build on what we produced this year under coach, Steve Georgallis."

Rosie Beckett will also remain on the team until the end of 2026. However, the trio of Bree Eales, Madeline Jones and Mia Middleton have only agreed to new one-year deals and will be looking to impress for another extension.

“Elsie has made an immeasurable contribution to the Parramatta Eels, and her announcement as the Club's NRLW Player of the Year this year was testament to her contribution both on and off field,” added Eels GM of Football Mark O'Neill.

“Elsie gives 100 per cent in everything that she does. Her commitment to the game is inspiring and a credit to her family and the people of her homeland in Papua New Guinea.