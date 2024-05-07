Welcome to Zero Tackle Hard Knocks, where we'll ask the biggest questions for each team, each week!

Broncos: Can the Broncos be successful without Adam Reynolds?

Raiders: Can Kaeo Weekes save Canberra's season?

Bulldogs: Can the Bulldogs hang onto their top eight spot?

Sharks: Are the Sharks premiership contenders or pretenders?

Titans: Should the Titans let David Fifita go?

Sea Eagles: Can the Sea Eagles find any consistency?

Storm: How do the Storm play Sua Fa'alogo fulltime?

Knights: Are the halves now locked in?

Warriors: Where to next for the Warriors?

Cowboys: Can the Cowboys improve their edge defensive decisions?

Eels: Does Gutherson's injury push Parramatta past the point of no return?

Panthers: Has Dylan Edwards done enough to win a Blues' jersey?

Rabbitohs: Is it time for the return of the loan system?

Dragons: What happened to the Dragons' middle third defence?

Roosters: Is Angus Crichton an Origin smokey?

Dolphins: Can Jamayne Isaako be the top point-scorer again?

Tigers: Is any player in the NRL more important than Apisai Koroisau?

WATCH:

Have you got the answers? Hit the subscribe button on YouTube and let us know what you think in the comments!