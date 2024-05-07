Welcome to Zero Tackle Hard Knocks, where we'll ask the biggest questions for each team, each week!
Broncos: Can the Broncos be successful without Adam Reynolds?
Raiders: Can Kaeo Weekes save Canberra's season?
Bulldogs: Can the Bulldogs hang onto their top eight spot?
Sharks: Are the Sharks premiership contenders or pretenders?
Titans: Should the Titans let David Fifita go?
Sea Eagles: Can the Sea Eagles find any consistency?
Storm: How do the Storm play Sua Fa'alogo fulltime?
Knights: Are the halves now locked in?
Warriors: Where to next for the Warriors?
Cowboys: Can the Cowboys improve their edge defensive decisions?
Eels: Does Gutherson's injury push Parramatta past the point of no return?
Panthers: Has Dylan Edwards done enough to win a Blues' jersey?
Rabbitohs: Is it time for the return of the loan system?
Dragons: What happened to the Dragons' middle third defence?
Roosters: Is Angus Crichton an Origin smokey?
Dolphins: Can Jamayne Isaako be the top point-scorer again?
Tigers: Is any player in the NRL more important than Apisai Koroisau?
WATCH:
Have you got the answers? Hit the subscribe button on YouTube and let us know what you think in the comments!