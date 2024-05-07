The Brisbane Broncos have reportedly shopped Cory Paix to rival clubs as they look to balance their squad.

Paix is yet to play a first-grade game this season and was out of favour during the second half of the 2023 campaign at the Broncos as other dummy halves jumped him in the queue.

The Broncos, who start with Billy Walters in the number nine jumper each week, have Tyson Smoothy playing as part of the 17, and young gun Blake Mozer - who has been referred to as the second coming of Cameron Smith at times - likely the next man up.

That leaves Paix fourth in the queue, and while he can also play in the halves, it's clear that won't be happening either with Jock Madden and Josh Rogers ahead of him in backing up Ezra Mam and Adam Reynolds.

It has become clear there is no real path into the first-grade side at Red Hill for Paix, with the Broncos heading in other directions.

News Corp is reporting however that, despite attempts from the Broncos to shop him to rival clubs, including the Gold Coast Titans, there has been no bite.

Paix has little desire to leave Queensland, and the Gold Coast Titans have suggested they have enough dummy halves, while the North Queensland Cowboys recently signed Karl Lawton instead of Paix.

The utility still has a year to run on his contract at the Broncos but could spend it all in reserve grade without a dramatic turn of fortunes.

Paix, in his five QLD Cup games so far this year for the Wynnum Manly Seagulls, all of which he has started and played big minutes, is tackling at 96 per cent and has added a single try assist while also scoring a double against the Mackay Cutters - despite that, the performance in Round 6 was his last game.

A former junior Origin player, Paix's manager has confirmed he has permission to look around for a deal away from the Broncos but confirmed to the publication there is nothing on the horizon.