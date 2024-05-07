Anthony Cherrington, a former NRL forward for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters, has joined a new team for the 2024 season.

A Junior Kiwis representative, Cherrington made 24 NRL first-grade appearances from 2008 to 2017 before being released by the Rabbitohs at the end of the 2017 season alongside Toby Rudolf, Brett Greinke, Luke Kelly, and David Tyrrell.

Having not played at the top level since Cherrington has signed with the Mundgee Dragons, who play in the Peter McDonald Premiership First Grade competition in the Western and Far West Regional area.

Cherrington's family tree includes several players who have played either in the NRL, NRLW or rugby union.

His grandfather, Nau Cherrington, played for the All Blacks, while other family members include Kennedy Cherrington, Reuben Cherrington and Manaia Cherrington.

At the Mudgee Dragons, Cherrington will play alongside former NRL playmaker Jack Littlejohn.

A NSW Cup Grand Final winner, Littlejohn played 21 NRL games for the Manly Sea Eagles (2014) and Westas Tigers (2016-17), along with 20 appearances for the Salford Red Devils in the Super League.