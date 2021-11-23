Christian Crichton, who is the brother of star centre Stephen, is set to return to Penrith in the 2022 NRL pre-season.

Let go by the Canterbury Bulldogs alongside a host of other players at the end of 2021 as Trent Barrett and Phil Gould orchestrated a roster clean out at Belmore, Crichton will return to his first club on a train and trial deal, according to his management's Instagram account.

Train and trial deals give players on the fringe an opportunity to train with the first-grade squad during the pre-season and push for an eventual top 30 spot.

Ashley Taylor is the highest-profile player in the NRL currently on such a deal with the New Zealand Warriors following the completion of his time at the Gold Coast Titans.

The 25-year-old Samoan-born winger burst onto the scene in 2018, having previously played for Penrith in the successful under-20s team between 2014 and 2016 alongside a number of current Penrith stars, and then the New South Wales Cup side during 2017.

His first season saw him play 20 games for the Panthers, before he was signed by the Bulldogs from 2019 on a three-year deal.

His time at the Bulldogs was nothing short of poor though, playing just 13 games in three years. He spent much of his first year in the club in reserve grade and was unable to fight his way back into the side during 2020, before he suffered an ACL injury in pre-season training ahead of 2021, ending his campaign before it had begun.

The talented winger has also played a single Test for Samoa in 2018, but will be looking to add to that in the seasons to come, with a return to the foot of the mountains seeing him link up with younger brother Stephen Crichton, who has turned himself into done of the best centres in the game.