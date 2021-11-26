St George Illawarra look to have swooped on released Canterbury outside-back Falakiko Manu for the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old played just the four games for the Bulldogs in his time at Belmore before not being offered a new contract for next year.

The Auckland native has since made the venture to Kogarah, with Lombardi Sports Management - Manu's agency - announcing the signing this week.

Manu made his NRL debut against Manly in Round 16, however predominantly featured for Canbterbury's feeder club Mounties, playing 13 games in 2021.

The exciting flyer scored five tries and assisted a further four while averaging 153 running metres for the year in the NSWRL.

Manu was among 12 Bulldogs players to be released this season following the club's wooden spoon finish.