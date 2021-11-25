Melbourne Storm prop Christian Welch has re-signed with the club on a long-term, three-year deal.

The re-signing will see Welch likely turn into a one-club player, with his new deal to expire at the end of 2025. He will be 31 when the deal expires.

Welch has been a mainstay for the Storm since making his debut six seasons ago in the middle of the 2015 season. Craig Bellamy has since helped him turn into one of the game's premier forwards, with the Storm star making his State of Origin debut in 2019.

He has gone on to play six games for Queensland since his Origin debut, and is now one of the first-picked players for the men from north of the Tweed.

It marks yet another signing going against the Dolphins though, with the 17th club struggling to land their first signings. Targets the club have been linked to are fading rapidly, with all of Welch, Patrick Carrigan and Jayden Sullivan re-signing today, while Reed Mahoney has also reportedly agreed to terms with the Bulldogs on Thursday.

Melbourne's general manager of football Frank Ponissi said Welch is one of the best props in the game.

“We’re very happy that Christian his committed to this new contract with us that will take his time with Storm well past the 10-year mark,” Ponissi said.

“He was off contract at the end of 2022 and was a priority re-signing for us.

“Although his career has had some setbacks, he has persevered and continued to grow and mature as a player on the field and as a leader of our club both on and off the field.

“There’s no doubt he will play a very important role in Storm’s future.”

Welch, who resumes pre-season training on November 7, said he couldn't wait to return to AAMI Park, a venue the Storm have played just a handful of games at owing to the coronavirus and travel restrictions over the past two years.

“I’m so passionate about what we are about at Storm and all the people involved, from the players and staff to our amazing fans and corporate partners,” Welch said.

“Special thanks to my family in Brisbane. They understand how special a club it is and have continued to support me staying down here.

“I can’t wait to get out there on AAMI Park in front of our fans who have had it so tough for the last few years.”