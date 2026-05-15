Kevin Walters has been locked in as the Kangaroos coach, after being given a two-year extension ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

The ARLC confirmed the news on Friday afternoon, with chairman Peter V'landy speaking on the appointment.

“I was very impressed with the feedback from the Kangaroos players when they were surveyed, giving Kevin enormous praise as a coach and motivator,” Mr V'landys said in a media release on Friday afternoon.

“Kevin did an outstanding job, and I'm very pleased to announce him as the Kangaroos coach for the most important tournament in many years.

“As Kangaroo number 612, Kevin has displayed passion for the jersey as well as for his players. I saw firsthand in the UK the way the players responded to him.

“The World Cup is a wonderful opportunity for the game to be showcased on the international stage, and I'm excited Kevin will be leading the national team.”

Walters has also spoken on the extension, stating he is excited to coach the national team once again.

“The experience I had with the team at the Ashes was a privilege and very rewarding,” Walters said. “Now to be able to continue into a home World Cup will be a huge honour.

“World Cups always provide the biggest challenges, and I'm looking forward to assembling a great, experienced staff and playing group to have a successful tournament.

“I'm very grateful for this opportunity. I never thought in my wildest dreams I'd be the Kangaroos coach in a World Cup. It's very humbling.”

The Rugby League World Cup starts October 15, with Samoa, Wales and England joining Australia in Group A.