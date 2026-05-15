The Sharks and Bulldogs have confirmed their lineups for the match at Suncorp Stadium.
2026-05-15T08:00:00Z
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Suncorp Stadium
CRO
16
16:02
0
CAN
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
I hope that during the last seven days Will Kennedy or Tom Hazleton has introduced Nicho to his barber.
Fat chance, wiping the hair from the face has become 2nd nature now.
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