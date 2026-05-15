The Sharks and Bulldogs have confirmed their lineups for the match at Suncorp Stadium.

 2026-05-15T08:00:00Z 
MATCH IN PROGRESS
Suncorp Stadium
CRO   
16
16:02
0
   CAN
    #NRLSharksBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
1William KennedyWilliam Kennedy
2Sam StonestreetSam Stonestreet
3Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4KL IroKL Iro
5Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake
18Hohepa PuruHohepa Puru
10Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12Teig WiltonTeig Wilton
13Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
 INTERCHANGE
9Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
14Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
15Billy BurnsBilly Burns
17Thomas HazeltonThomas Hazelton
19Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
20Braden UeleBraden Uele
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey1
Jonathan SuaJonathan Sua2
Bronson XerriBronson Xerri3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton4
Enari TualaEnari Tuala5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton6
Lachlan GalvinLachlan Galvin7
Max KingMax King8
Bailey HaywardBailey Hayward9
Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson10
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua11
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston12
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon13
 INTERCHANGE
Kurt MannKurt Mann14
Harry HayesHarry Hayes16
Alekolasimi JonesAlekolasimi Jones17
Jethro RinakamaJethro Rinakama19
Lipoi HopoiLipoi Hopoi20
Jack UnderhillJack Underhill25

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