Andrew Johns has tipped superstar Nathan Cleary to leave the country if he can ice an Origin series, which is looking likely this year.

There is simply nothing else for him to conjure in the NRL, says Johns, who thinks he will leave the NRL in 2028 following his illustrious career to date.

With Cleary's contract expiring at the end of 2027, and publicly expressing that he is happy to see what is out there, it could see him leave the Panthers.

Along with his father Ivan stepping down from coaching duties at the same time, it would be a perfect farewell for the maestro halfback.

PNG Chiefs have been floated around as a potential landing spot for Cleary, given former teammate and good friend Jarome Luai committed to terms with the expansion club.

Although Johns thinks a trip to England is more likely for Cleary, indicating that he believes he won't ever want to play against the black jersey.

"Nathan will stay (at Penrith). I can only see him being a one-club man," Johns said on Wide World of Sports' Immortal Behaviour.

"I think there would be more interest in going to England. Whether there's an option in rugby union in Europe, or playing in the Super League over there.

"I know my mate Simon Moran from Warrington, who owns Warrington, would move heaven and earth and hell to get Nathan there.

"He's done everything here, we know that. And this year, if he owns Origin, then that is ticked off.

"We will soon see."

Despite being a four-time premiership-winning halfback and clutching a 2023 Grand Final win, Cleary still has many critics surrounding his ability to rise in the Origin arena for the NSW Blues.

Cleary has amassed 17 appearances in the sky blue, but holds a negative record with nine losses and eight wins.

In 2019 and 2024, Cleary was absent from the squad in both deciders, which saw the Blues win both series.

He was also part of the infamous 2020 series, where the highly publicised "worst Queensland team ever", stated by Blues legend Paul Gallen, saw the Maroons win the title.

If Cleary can orchestrate a series win for the Blues in 2026, there is indisputable evidence that he is one of the greatest of all time.

The eighth immortal also shared concerns about the long-term future of the Panthers, given teams in the NRL have a record of falling into a downward trajectory following the departure of a highly successful coach.

Panthers life member and former club skipper Peter Wallace will replace Cleary on a three-year deal following his departure.

"If you have a look at Wayne Bennett, when Wayne has left clubs - notably St George Illawarra, they sort of dipped, when he left Newcastle, they had a big dip - it's like following Bradman into bat really," Johns added when speaking on Ivan's decision to step down next year.

"Peter Wallace, great guy. I imagine not too much will change. He will want to put his own philosophies in place. It will be a challenge, for sure.

"They've got that senior group, but also the senior group is coming to an end.

"When you look at Isaah Yeo, Dylan Edwards, and Liam Martin, these guys might take some big money to go to Perth or PNG. We keep hearing about Brian To'o going to PNG with his mate Jarome Luai, and big mail about Liam Martin going there, Mitch Kenny... It's an interesting time out there.

"It's going to be a big job for Peter Wallace."

Following Cleary's bombshell coaching announcement on Wednesday, the Panthers now turn their attention towards the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday night at Magic Round.